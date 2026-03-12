Lone Star College-Montgomery Students Shine at Region 6 American College Theatre Festival in Abilene

The Lone Star College-Montgomery (LSC-M) Drama Department is proud to announce the outstanding success of its students at the Region 6 American College Theater Festival (ACTF), held February 20-24, in Abilene, Texas.

Competing against colleges and universities from Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, and New Mexico, eight LSC-Montgomery students earned prestigious regional honors, scholarships, and professional recognition.

The following students were recognized for their exceptional talent and contributions to the craft:

Irene Ryan Acting Scholarship Semifinalists: Garrett Smith (partnered with Peyton Waites) and Aiden Hamilton (partnered with Jayci Shaw).

Musical Theatre Initiative Finalist: Carlos Avila.

10-Minute Play Festival – Best Actor: Brayden Ayers.

Monologue Slam Participation Award: Brayden Ayers (recognized for contributing multiple original monologues).

“Participation in the Region 6 American College Theatre Festival continues to have a huge impact on both our program and our students,” said Chase Waites, LSC-Montgomery Theatre Professor. “It gives them the opportunity to see work from colleges and universities across the region and to realize they are part of a much larger theatrical community.

Beyond the awards, students engaged in intensive workshops and networking sessions with industry professionals. For many, the festival serves as a vital bridge to four-year programs. Several students noted how the experience is shaping their upcoming transitions.

Michael Clark, who is currently preparing to transfer to Texas State University, noted: “Connections I made at ACTF made me recontextualize the way I see theatrical design and direction.” Peyton Waites, who plans to attend Sam Houston State University, added: “ACTF helped me get out of my shell and learn from other artists; my education feels more robust because of it.”

The department will carry this award-winning excitement into its spring production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s Assassins. Described by Professor Waites as a “theatrical carnival game,” this darkly humorous musical explores the lives of individuals who attempted to assassinate American presidents. The production features a talented ensemble, including several recent ACTF award winners.

Assassins will run from April 16-18, 2026, at the Lone Star College-Montgomery Campus, with tickets and additional department information available at LoneStar.edu/Drama-Dept- Montgomery . Performances forwill run from April 16-18, 2026, at the Lone Star College-Montgomery Campus, with tickets and additional department information available at

Lone Star College System enrolls over 90,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSCS is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Mario K. Castillo, J.D., serves as Chancellor of LSCS, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area and has been named a 2025 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education. LSCS consists of eight colleges, six centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.