Join the fun at Lone Star College System’s step show

Lone Star College System invites the community to attend its second Step Up Show Out: A Divine 9 (D9) Step Show on April 10, celebrating the energy, tradition and culture of historically Black Greek-letter organizations.

The free event will take place at the M.O. Campbell Center from 6:30-9:30 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m. Step Up Show Out will feature dynamic performances from Divine 9 organizations and step teams from service area high schools.

“Lone Star College System is committed to creating opportunities that enrich the student experience both inside and outside the classroom,” said Sheldon Moss, Ed.D., LSC-Houston North vice president, Student Success, and a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. “Step Up Show Out celebrates the legacy and impact of the Divine 9 while bringing our students and community together through culture, tradition and performance.”

The Divine 9 (D9)—nine historically Black international Greek-letter fraternities and sororities founded between 1906 and 1963—have a long-standing tradition of community service and civic engagement.

“We are excited to bring this event back for a second year and invite the community to join us for three hours of captivating, electrifying performances,” said Moss. “It’s going to be an unforgettable night.”