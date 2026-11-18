Houston ISD has received the Excellence in New Teacher Support Award from Teachers of Tomorrow, a national alternative teacher-certification program, recognizing the District’s commitment to helping new educators earn their certification and succeed in the classroom.

HISD supported nearly 200 educators through the alternative certification process over the past two years, placing the District among the top 27 districts in Texas for its work supporting aspiring teachers.

“When we started reviewing our data for the last two years, we realized that there were some districts that were just standouts in supporting our teachers and becoming certified. As we continued to review that information, Houston ISD was just one of the best in the whole state,” said Dr. Elizabeth Fagen, Superintendent of Residence at Teachers of Tomorrow.

The recognition highlights HISD’s investment in developing a highly effective teacher workforce through training, coaching, and ongoing professional development.