Fort Bend ISD’s Neill Elementary and Hightower High School Honor Local Veterans at Community Celebrations

Fort Bend ISD’s Neill Elementary and Hightower High School held Veterans Day Programs, bringing students, staff, veterans and military families together to recognize and thank those who have served our country.

At Neil, every grade level took part in the program through patriotic performances and tributes honoring veterans and active-duty military members. Students showed their spirit by wearing red, white and blue and waving American flags throughout the celebration and student Scouts proudly escorted the flags while wearing their official uniforms.

At the end of the ceremony, students sang the song of each branch of the U.S. military, with veterans and active-duty personnel standing to be recognized as their service song was played.

At Hightower High School’s annual Veterans Day Parade, participation grew once again, welcoming veterans who now serve as educators and others from Missouri City and surrounding communities. Students applauded and thanked veterans as they took part in a parade.

The celebration also included a salute to the American flag and concluded with a recognition ceremony and breakfast honoring their service.