For the Record

Houston ISD Improves Graduation Rate While Reducing Reliance on Alternative Graduation Pathway

An Individual Graduation Committee (IGC) is a pathway established by the Texas Legislature for certain high school students who have completed their required coursework but have not passed one or two required End-of-Course exams. The process allows a committee to review a student’s academic record and determine whether the student has demonstrated the knowledge and skills necessary to graduate. IGCs are intended to provide a limited alternative pathway to graduation, not a substitute for ensuring students master grade-level content.

In February 2024, the Texas Education Agency ordered Houston ISD to implement a corrective action plan after the District exceeded the state’s 10% threshold for students graduating through IGCs. At the time, approximately 12% of HISD graduates were graduating through an IGC. At three HISD high schools, more than 40% of graduates used the pathway, including one campus where the rate reached 51%.

Today, HISD is graduating more students while significantly reducing its reliance on IGCs. Just 2.4% of students now graduate through an Individual Graduation Committee. The change reflects a fundamental shift toward high-quality instruction, early intervention, and targeted academic support so that more students demonstrate proficiency and meet graduation requirements without relying on an alternative pathway.

The Texas Education Agency recently acknowledged HISD’s progress by officially closing the corrective action issued in February 2024. For HISD, the goal is not simply to increase the number of students who earn a diploma. It is to ensure students graduate with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in college, careers, and beyond.

Every student. Future ready.