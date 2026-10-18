FIRST-GENERATION RECOGNITION AWARDS REACH THREE-YEAR HIGH

HISD students who would be the first in their families to graduate from college are earning more national recognition for their academic achievements, marking a second consecutive year of growth. In 2026, HISD students earned 588 FirstGeneration Recognition Awards from the College Board, up 28% from 2025 and 48% from 2024. The awards recognize students for strong grades and performance on the PSAT or Advanced Placement (AP) exams. Across all categories, HISD students earned 2,143 National Recognition Program awards. The achievements reflect HISD’s commitment to preparing students for success beyond high school. Every Student. Future Ready.