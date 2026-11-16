AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM DALLAS AND CITY LEADERS TO DEDICATE FAIR PARK STREETS TO MUSEUM FOUNDER DR. HARRY ROBINSON JR. AND THE LATE CITY MANAGER RICHARD KNIGHT JR. TUESDAY AT 10 A.M.

Dr. Robinson founded the museum in 1974, while Knight, Dallas’ first Black city manager, played a key role in helping establish its permanent home in Fair Park

Harry Robinson Jr. Way and Richard Knight Jr. Boulevard to be unveiled

WHAT: On Tuesday (Nov. 17) at 10 a.m., leaders from the African American Museum Dallas and the Dallas Park and Recreation Department will dedicate two streets at historic Fair Park in honor of Dr. Harry Robinson Jr. and the late Richard Knight Jr. The longtime colleagues and friends were instrumental in bringing the museum to Fair Park, where it opened in 1993.

Following a ceremony at the museum, dignitaries and guests will travel by tram to Pennsylvania and Second avenues for the unveiling of Richard Knight Jr. Boulevard and to Grand and Second avenues for the unveiling of Harry Robinson Jr. Way.

WHO: Dr. Robinson founded the African American Museum in 1974 at Bishop College and served as the museum’s president and CEO for more than 50 years. Under his leadership, the museum grew from a single room on the college campus into a major cultural institution with a permanent 38,000-square-foot facility at Fair Park.

Knight made history in 1986 when he became Dallas’ first African American city manager, serving until 1990. He worked with Dr. Robinson and other city leaders to help establish the museum at Fair Park. During his tenure, he also oversaw major city projects, including construction of the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, and helped expand employment opportunities for people of color in city government.

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. Check-in opens at 9:45 a.m.

WHERE: African American Museum Dallas in Fair Park, 3536 Grand Ave., Dallas 75210

WHO: The following will provide brief remarks and be available for interviews:

Lisa Brown Ross, president and CEO, African American Museum Dallas

Former State Rep. Helen Giddings

Dallas Park and Recreation Director John D. Jenkins

Arun Agarwal, Dallas Park and Recreation Board

Dallas City Council Member Adam Bazaldua

Mavis Knight, widow of Richard Knight Jr.

Dr. Harry Robinson Jr.