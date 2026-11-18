DALLAS DEDICATES FAIR PARK STREETS TO AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM FOUNDER DR. HARRY ROBINSON JR. AND THE LATE CITY MANAGER RICHARD KNIGHT JR.



Dr. Robinson founded the museum in 1974, while Knight, Dallas’ first Black city manager, played a key role in helping establish its permanent home in Fair Park

Harry Robinson Jr. Way and Richard Knight Jr. Boulevard unveiled

DALLAS (Nov. 17, 2026) – Leaders from the African American Museum Dallas and the Dallas Park and Recreation Department today dedicated two streets at historic Fair Park in honor of Dr. Harry Robinson Jr. and the late Richard Knight Jr. The longtime colleagues and friends were instrumental in bringing the museum to Fair Park, where it opened in 1993.

Following a ceremony at the museum, dignitaries and guests traveled by tram to Pennsylvania and Second avenues for the unveiling of Richard Knight Jr. Boulevard and to Grand and Second avenues for the unveiling of Harry Robinson Jr. Way.

Dr. Robinson founded the African American Museum in 1974 at Bishop College and served as the museum’s president and CEO for more than 50 years. Under his leadership, the museum grew from a single room on the college campus into a major cultural institution with a permanent 38,000-square-foot facility at Fair Park.

Knight made history in 1986 when he became Dallas’ first African American city manager, serving until 1990. He worked with Dr. Robinson and other city leaders to help establish the museum at Fair Park. During his tenure, he also oversaw major city projects, including construction of the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, and helped expand employment opportunities for people of color in city government.

The museum’s move to Fair Park followed the closure of Bishop College in 1988. Dr. Robinson had begun working toward a permanent facility at Fair Park several years before the closure, and the project received $1.2 million from a 1985 city bond issue. Groundbreaking took place in November 1989, and the museum opened its new building to enormous fanfare on Nov. 13, 1993.

Former Texas State Rep. Helen Giddings spearheaded the three-year effort to name the streets in Dr. Robinson and Knight’s honor. The initiative grew out of Giddings’ involvement as chair of the museum’s 50th-anniversary celebration in 2024, when she began exploring ways to recognize both men for their contributions to Dallas.

“Naming these streets in honor of Dr. Robinson and Richard Knight is about preserving Dallas history and recognizing two men whose leadership helped shape our city,” said Giddings. “It is especially fitting that Harry Robinson Jr. Way will serve as the address of the African American Museum he founded, with Richard Knight Jr. Boulevard just blocks away. Their contributions will now be recognized for generations to come.”

Lisa Brown Ross, president and CEO of the African American Museum Dallas, said the dedications recognize the important roles both men played in the museum’s history.

“The African American Museum Dallas is dedicated to preserving our history and celebrating Black excellence, and Dr. Robinson and Richard Knight are two legendary leaders who exemplify that mission,” said Ross. “Dr. Robinson devoted over 50 years to building an institution that celebrates African American achievements, while Richard Knight was instrumental in securing its permanent home at Fair Park. Having streets named in their honor is a fitting tribute to two men who contributed so much to our museum and our city.”

Since the streets are located within Fair Park, Dallas Park and Recreation officials guided the process.

“By renaming these streets in their honor, we recognize the lasting impact Dr. Robinson and Mr. Knight have had on Dallas, South Dallas and Fair Park,” said John D. Jenkins, director, Dallas Park and Recreation Department. “Their lives remind us that the most meaningful legacy we can leave is one of service, leadership and commitment to making life better for others.”

The museum was filled with guests for the dedication ceremony, including city officials, museum supporters, neighborhood leaders, and members of the Robinson and Knight families. Speakers included Helen Giddings, former Texas State Representative and 50th Anniversary Chair of the museum, Rev. Eddie L. Jenkins of Good Street Baptist Church, museum board Chair Levi Davis, Dallas Park and Recreation Director John D. Jenkins, Dallas Park Board President Arun Agarwal and Dallas Park board member Daniel Wood. Dallas City Council Member Adam Bazaldua presented a proclamation from Mayor Eric Johnson. The program concluded with remarks from Nolan Knight and Marcus Knight, sons of Richard Knight, followed by Dr. Robinson’s remarks, and a closing prayer by Rev. Ronald D. Henderson, retired minister of the United Methodist Church.



“On behalf of all those who worked alongside me to establish the African American Museum, I am humbled and honored by this recognition,” said Dr. Robinson. “I am especially pleased to share this honor with my dear friend Richard Knight, whose wisdom, leadership and support were instrumental in making the museum’s home at Fair Park a reality.”



Knight, who died in 2021, remained active in Dallas civic affairs after leaving City Hall. He later served as chairman of the State Fair of Texas board and Frazier Revitalization, a nonprofit focused on improving South Dallas neighborhoods. In 2015, the African American Museum honored him with its Heritage Award.

“Our family is honored by this tangible reminder of Richard Knight, Jr.’s legacy and its location in one of the many Dallas communities he deeply cared about and worked to uplift,” said Mavis Knight.

The new address of the African American Museum will be 3536 Harry Robinson Jr. Way, Dallas, TX 75210. For more information, go aamdallas.org.