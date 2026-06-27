Dallas Metroplex Musicians’ Association Celebrating 40 Years!

On behalf of the Executive Board and membership of the Dallas Metroplex Musicians’ Association, we are thrilled to invite you to thetaking place tomorrow, Saturday, June 27, 2026, at 4:30 P. M. at First Christian Methodist Church , where Reverend Joel McCalister serves as Senior Pastor. The church is located at 7575 South Hampton Road, Dallas, Texas 75232

Please join DMMA and Dr. Patrick Bradley, DMMA’s “2026 Musician of the Year” for an exciting afternoon of glorious music. We look forward to seeing you there.