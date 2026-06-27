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Dallas Metroplex Musicians’ Association Celebrating 40 Years!

  • in Daily Updates, Dallas
Dallas Metroplex Musicians’ Association Celebrating 40 Years!
On behalf of the Executive Board and membership of the Dallas Metroplex Musicians’ Association, we are thrilled to invite you to the 2026 William S. Mitchell Sacred Choral Music Workshop Concert taking place tomorrow, Saturday, June 27, 2026, at 4:30 P. M. at First Christian Methodist Church, where Reverend Joel McCalister serves as Senior Pastor. The church is located at 7575 South Hampton Road, Dallas, Texas 75232.

Please join DMMA and Dr. Patrick Bradley, DMMA’s “2026 Musician of the Year” for an exciting afternoon of glorious music. We look forward to seeing you there.

Concert
Sat., June 27, 2026, at 4:30 P. M.
First Methodist Christian Church
7575 South Hampton Road
Dallas, Texas 75232

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