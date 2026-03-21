DALLAS COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY TO HOST INAUGURAL COUNTY CONVENTION

Featuring Rep. James Talarico, Isaiah Martin, and Dr. Frederick Haynes III

DALLAS â€”Â The Dallas County Democratic Party will host its inaugural County Convention on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at Inspiring Body of Christ Church, 7701 S. Westmoreland Road in Dallas.

The convention will bring together Democrats from across Dallas County for party business, congressional caucus breakouts, speeches from elected officials and community leaders, and an expo hall featuring candidates, organizations and vendors.

State Rep. and Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate James Talarico will speak during the morning session. Isaiah Martin, a social justice advocate and Gen-Z political leader, will join the lunch program. Dr. Frederick Haynes III, Democratic nominee for Congressional District 30, pastor and community leader, will speak during the afternoon session. Additional speakers will participate throughout the day.

Convention co-hosts include State Rep. John Bryant, The Honorable Domingo Garcia and Eve Williams. The convention host committee includes U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, U.S. Rep. Julie Johnson, U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey and former U.S. Rep. Colin Allred.

Media are invited to attend. A designated media check-in will be available on site. Reserved camera space will be available in the sanctuary, and a separate media workspace will be available for journalists who need to work during the event. Please RSVP in advance at:Â https://forms.gle/ GZbLaaEE6XMqRdKh6.

WHEN:Â Saturday, March 21, 2026

WHERE:Â IBOC, 7701 S. Westmoreland Road, Dallas, TX 75237

WEBSITE:Â DallasDemConvention.com