Craighead Green Gallery Presents Three Spring Exhibitions

Dallas, Texas — Environment is often understood as something external—the world that surrounds us. Yet it is just as much something internal, shaped by memory, emotion, perception, and presence. The spaces we move through are never entirely neutral; they carry the traces of how we experience them and how we imagine our place within them.

The exhibitions by Chris Stewart, Jon Krawczyk, and Arturo Mallmann challenge the idea of environment as something stable or fixed. Stewart dissolves landscape into fragments of atmosphere and memory. Krawczyk turns sculpture into a reflective instrument that captures

and distorts the space around it. Mallmann constructs psychological interiors where architecture, light, and figure merge into dreamlike tension. Across these three practices, environment ceases to function as scenery. Instead, it becomes something unstable—something shaped through perception, emotion, and the presence of the viewer.

Chris Stewart — In Between

In In Between, Chris Stewart explores the shifting terrain where memory and environment intersect. His paintings emerge from fragments of atmosphere, sensation, and lived experience rather than specific places. What appears on the canvas are not literal landscapes, but emotional echoes of environments that linger in memory.