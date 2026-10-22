October 22, 2026
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City of Wilmer; news brief; 9th Annual Dallas County Inland Port Symposium

City of Wilmer; news brief; 9th Annual Dallas County Inland Port Symposium
Image Credit: Courtesy City of Wilmer

The City of Wilmer, Interim Economic Development Director, Antoine Long took part in the 9th Annual Dallas County Inland Port Symposium this week. The topic was “What It Takes to Build a Region.” The event was held at Dallas Colleges Cedar Valley Campus and was hosted by the Southern Dallas County Inland Port Transportation Management Association (IPTMA). Critical infrastructure priorities for regional growth and freight/logistics networks were highlighted along with workforce development and regional connectivity strengthening collaboration across public, private, and the communities in southern Dallas County.

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