Celebrating 100 Years of Trust, Leadership, and Impact

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What began as a response to exclusion and limited opportunities has grown into a powerful force for economic empowerment, advocacy, and community advancement. Our founders created this Chamber with a clear purpose: to ensure that Black businesses and professionals had a voice, access, and the opportunity to thrive.

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Over the past century, that mission has expanded. Today, we proudly serve as a bridge , bringing together businesses, leaders, and communities from all backgrounds to build a stronger and more inclusive economy.

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Trust is not built overnight. It is built through consistent advocacy, meaningful partnerships, and standing firm in our values even when itâ€™s not easy. For 100 years, we have remained committed to the work and the work continues.

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As we celebrate this historic milestone, we honor those who paved the way and recommit ourselves to the next century of impact, collaboration, and opportunity for all.

Hereâ€™s to 100 years of leadership, advocacy, and community and to the future we will build together.