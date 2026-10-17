The Tarrant County Veterans Council, organizer of the 2026 Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade, hosted by the City of Fort Worth, will present the annual celebration on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, beginning at 11 a.m. in downtown Fort Worth. is year’s theme, “Saluting America – 250 Years of Veterans in Service,” honors the generations of men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces while recognizing the sacrifices made to protect the nation’s freedom and security.

The parade will bring together veterans, military families, community organizations, civic leaders and residents from across North Texas to show their appreciation for those who have served. Spectators can expect a patriotic celebration recognizing the dedication, courage and commitment of America’s service members. The event also provides an opportunity for younger generations to learn about military service and the importance of honoring veterans throughout the year. Admission is free, and the public is invited to attend and participate in this community-wide tribute.

As the United States commemorates its 250th anniversary in 2026, the parade’s theme highlights the longstanding connection between the nation’s history and the service of its veterans. For additional information about the parade, event details and opportunities to participate, visit www.FW2026parade.org