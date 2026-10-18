Texas Reaches $3 Million Temu Settlement Over Data Privacy and Product Safety

AUSTIN — Online marketplace Temu will pay Texas $3 million and accept new data-security and product-safety requirements under a settlement announced Friday, Oct. 16, resolving a state lawsuit that accused the company of mishandling shoppers’ personal information.

The agreement requires Temu to keep Texans’ personal data on American-owned and controlled servers located in the United States, according to the Texas Attorney General’s Office. Access from China must be restricted except when needed for essential business functions, such as using a shipping address to complete an order.

The company did not admit wrongdoing. In a statement reported by Reuters, Temu said it had reached an agreement to resolve the matter while continuing to serve consumers and businesses across Texas.

Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Temu’s parent companies, PDD Holdings Inc. and WhaleCo Inc., in February. The lawsuit alleged the shopping platform deceived consumers and used software that allowed inappropriate access to users’ devices. Temu denied those allegations.

The settlement also creates new product-safety obligations. Temu must arrange annual independent testing for dangerous chemicals and materials in products sold through its platform. When testing confirms harmful substances, the company must remove the item, terminate the seller and affiliated stores, notify affected Texas customers and issue full refunds.

Texas officials said violations of certain data-security provisions could trigger an additional $8 million penalty for each year a violation occurs.

The product rules cover a marketplace known for inexpensive clothing, household goods, toys and baby products. The state said reports had raised concerns that some items sold through the platform might contain substances including PFAS, a broad class of long-lasting chemicals. The settlement terms require testing and action when harmful materials are confirmed; they do not establish that every product on the platform is unsafe.

The agreement is the first resolution of state claims alleging that Temu unlawfully harvested U.S. user data that could be accessed by the Chinese government, Reuters reported. Similar lawsuits remain pending in other states.

For Texas shoppers, the settlement creates specific remedies if covered testing identifies a dangerous product: notice, removal and a full refund. Consumers can also reduce exposure by reviewing an app’s permissions, limiting access that is not necessary for a purchase, monitoring payment accounts and keeping order records in case a safety notice is issued.