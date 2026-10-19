Texas Senate Race Leads Record $3.8 Billion Political Ad Blitz

Political advertising in the 2026 congressional elections has reached a record $3.8 billion, and no race has drawn more aired spending than the contest for Texas’ U.S. Senate seat.

Reuters reported Monday that $3.8 billion in political ads had aired nationwide through Oct. 12, citing AdImpact, a firm that tracks political advertising. The total is more than $870 million ahead of the comparable 2024 pace, according to AdImpact’s 2026 Fight for Congress report.

The Texas Senate race ranked first among congressional contests, followed by Senate races in Ohio and Michigan. MediaPost, also citing AdImpact, reported that aired spending in Texas had reached about $490.4 million through Oct. 12. That figure reflects ads already aired; some separate reports use higher totals that also include future advertising reservations.

Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico are competing for the Texas seat in the Nov. 3 election. Their race has attracted heavy spending from candidates, political parties and outside groups as control of the Senate remains in play. Texas voters began early voting Monday.

The volume means Texans are encountering campaign messages across television, streaming platforms and digital media while political mailers and text appeals also intensify. For voters, the spending surge makes it especially important to distinguish candidate-sponsored messages from advertising paid for by parties or independent political groups. Federal law requires political communications to identify who paid for them, but the short disclosures can be easy to miss.

The money is national in scale, but its concentration in Texas reflects the state’s unusually expensive media landscape and the competitiveness of this year’s Senate campaign. Texas has numerous television markets, including Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio and Austin, making statewide advertising costly.

More than 100 million Americans could vote in the midterms if turnout approaches the 2022 level, Reuters reported. Voters nationwide will choose all 435 members of the U.S. House, 35 senators and governors in 36 states.

Texans can review official election information and confirm polling details through the Texas Secretary of State’s VoteTexas website. Early voting runs through Oct. 30, and Election Day is Nov. 3.