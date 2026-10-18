Fairbairn’s Last-Second Kick Lifts Texans Over Jaguars in London

LONDON — Ka’imi Fairbairn made a 49-yard field goal as time expired Sunday, giving the Houston Texans a dramatic 34–31 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

The win was Houston’s second straight after a 1–4 start and improved the Texans to 2–4. Jacksonville fell to 4–2 and had its three-game winning streak ended.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud completed 24 of 34 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns, according to Reuters. His only interception came late in the fourth quarter, when Jaguars two-way standout Travis Hunter picked off a pass in the end zone that could have sealed the game for Houston.

Jacksonville then moved into range for Cam Little, whose 60-yard field goal tied the score at 31 with 1:55 remaining.

Stroud answered by finding running back Woody Marks for a 19-yard gain across midfield. Houston positioned the ball for Fairbairn, who sent the final kick through the uprights as the clock reached zero.

Texans receiver Jaylin Noel finished with a career-high 107 receiving yards and a touchdown. Tight end Foster Moreau caught two passes, both for touchdowns, while running back Jawhar Jordan scored on a 25-yard run.

Houston led 17–14 at halftime after Stroud connected with Moreau for a 1-yard touchdown with eight seconds left in the second quarter. Noel’s 13-yard touchdown reception opened the second-half scoring and gave the Texans a 24–14 advantage.

Jacksonville repeatedly fought back. Trevor Lawrence threw for 306 yards and four touchdowns, including two to Bhayshul Tuten and one each to Nate Boerkircher and Hunter. Hunter became the first NFL player since Brian Dawkins in 2002 to record both a touchdown reception and an interception in the same game, Reuters reported.

The Texans produced 426 total yards against a Jacksonville defense that entered the game ranked second in NFL scoring defense, according to the Jaguars’ official game report. Houston also became the first team this season to score more than 20 points against Jacksonville.

The victory keeps Houston within reach in the AFC South after a difficult opening month. The Texans return home to face the New York Giants on Sunday, Oct. 25, at noon Central.