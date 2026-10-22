HISD Reviews Alleged ICE Threat Against Students’ Families at Volleyball Game

HOUSTON — Houston Independent School District is reviewing a confrontation at a high school volleyball game after video showed an adult spectator threatening to call immigration authorities on students’ parents, prompting demands for accountability from lawmakers and community advocates.

The Oct. 16 game involved Austin High School and Kashmere High School. In a video circulated on social media, an adult can be heard telling students, “We’re gonna call ICE on your parents,” according to reporting by KPRC 2 and the Houston Chronicle.

An Austin High parent who said she witnessed the confrontation told KPRC that another remark telling students to “go back to Mexico” occurred before recording began. KPRC reported that the allegation was not independently established by the video. One woman shown near the confrontation gave the station a different account, saying students had cursed at players and disrespected a teacher. The parent and her daughter disputed that explanation.

HISD said administrators from both campuses intervened during the game and that the district is continuing to review what happened and follow up with students, families and others involved. The district said it will take appropriate action based on the review’s findings.

“Such behavior has no place at our schools or school-sponsored events,” HISD said in a statement published by KPRC. The district added that student and family safety, dignity and well-being remain priorities and that athletic events should be safe, respectful and welcoming.

State Reps. Christina Morales and Jolanda Jones joined immigrant-rights and community groups in calling for stronger action. Morales said threatening a student at a school event should carry consequences. Jones said adults responsible for the remark should have been removed from the gym.

HISD athletics policy states that verbal or physical altercations are subject to zero tolerance and that participants can be removed and barred from future events, the Chronicle reported. The district has not publicly announced whether any spectator will face discipline or be prohibited from attending future games.

The controversy also has raised concerns about tension between Black and Hispanic communities. Roshawn Evans of Pure Justice urged unity, saying the communities have more reason to stand together than apart. Cesar Espinosa, executive director of immigrant-rights organization FIEL, likewise called on residents to oppose hate throughout the city.

The district’s investigation is ongoing. No immigration action against any student or family has been reported in connection with the game.