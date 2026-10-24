Harris County Voter Cancellations Triple as Election Nears

HOUSTON — Harris County canceled 7,942 voter registrations under the state’s broad “investigation” category from January through July 2026, more than three times the 2,530 recorded during the same period last year, according to an ABC13 analysis of monthly Texas Secretary of State reports.

The total was the county’s highest for the first seven months of a year since 2014. Cancellations accelerated after the March primary, reaching 1,211 in March, 1,337 in April, 1,496 in May, 2,001 in June and 1,269 in July. Harris County accounted for 49% of the state’s investigation-coded cancellations during the seven-month period, up from about 19% a year earlier.

County and state officials said the increase reflects delayed routine voter-roll maintenance rather than a sudden finding of widespread illegal voting. The Harris County voter registrar’s office said records can be flagged after information arrives from state officials, county sources such as jury records, or challenges submitted by other voters. Reviews may involve reports of death, disqualifying felony convictions or court findings of mental incapacity.

The registrar’s office said it assigned more staff to flagged records after the March primary. State officials also said Harris County had a shorter window for large-scale maintenance because of a January congressional special election. Federal law generally bars systematic voter removals within 90 days of a federal election.

Under the process described by the county, a voter whose record is under review receives a notice. The registration is canceled if the voter does not respond within 30 days. Officials said a detailed breakdown of the investigation-coded cancellations would not be available until after the election because responses must be reviewed individually.

The state tracks noncitizenship as a separate cancellation category. The reports reviewed by ABC13 showed no Harris County cancellations in that category from the beginning of 2024 through July 2026. Statewide, eight registrations were canceled for noncitizenship from January through July.

The timing makes it important for voters to confirm their status before heading to the polls. Harris County early voting continues through Friday, Oct. 30, and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. The county says early-voting centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, according to its official election information page.

Voters can check their registration through the Texas Secretary of State’s My Voter Portal. A voter who does not appear on the list at a polling place may request a provisional ballot. Harris County residents who believe their registration was canceled in error can call the voter registrar at 713-274-VOTE (8683).