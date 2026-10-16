Harris County Has 193 Fewer Election Day Vote Centers Than in 2022

HOUSTON — Harris County is set to operate 589 Election Day vote centers for the Nov. 3 midterm election, 193 fewer than it used during the 2022 midterms, according to an ABC News analysis reported by ABC13 Houston.

The change represents a reduction of nearly one-quarter from the 782 Election Day locations open across 133 ZIP codes in 2022. The cuts are not evenly distributed, making it especially important for voters to confirm where they plan to cast a ballot.

In Acres Homes ZIP code 77091, the analysis found that Election Day locations will fall from eight in 2022 to four this year. Gulfton’s 77081 ZIP code will go from six locations to three, while Atascocita’s 77346 will drop from 13 to 10. South Houston ZIP code 77587 will have one Election Day site, down from three.

Some fast-growing areas will gain locations. Spring ZIP code 77373 is expected to increase from nine sites to 13, and Cypress ZIP code 77433 will rise from 13 to 16.

The reduction comes as more residents cast ballots during early voting and election administrators weigh staffing, equipment and site availability. Because Harris County uses countywide vote centers, registered voters may cast a ballot at any open location rather than being limited to a neighborhood precinct.

The Harris County Clerk’s Office election portal lists early voting from Oct. 19 through Oct. 30. Most early-voting days run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 25, is scheduled for noon to 7 p.m. Election Day voting is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

County election officials caution that vote-center listings can change as sites are confirmed. Voters should check the county’s official map shortly before traveling, review wait times when available and consider voting early if a convenient Election Day location is no longer nearby.

The location changes arrive during a high-interest election cycle in the nation’s third-largest county. For communities such as Acres Homes and Gulfton, where the number of Election Day sites is being cut in half, transportation, work schedules and long lines could play an outsized role in whether voters can reach the polls.