Fort Bend Approves Incentives for Proposed $10.1 Billion Tesla Solar Plant

RICHMOND, Texas — Fort Bend County commissioners approved a package of tax incentives and economic-development agreements aimed at attracting Tesla’s proposed $10.1 billion solar-manufacturing complex, a project that could eventually create nearly 10,000 permanent jobs southwest of Houston.

The Commissioners Court voted 4–0 Thursday to approve four agreements tied to the proposal, known as Project Crystal Sun. Interim County Judge Daniel Wong abstained because of a business relationship with the company, ABC13 reported.

Tesla is considering more than 3,000 acres near FM 762 and FM 1994, south of Rosenberg. The proposed facility would manufacture photovoltaic solar cells and assembled solar modules. Tesla’s application projects an investment of about $1.5 billion in real property and $8.6 billion in equipment and other personal property.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the company projects 9,712 full-time workers by 2033 and an annual payroll of about $1.3 billion if the site reaches full operation. Commercial production could begin in early 2029.

The county package includes a property-tax abatement in a Precinct 2 reinvestment zone, a Chapter 381 economic-development agreement, a foreign-trade-zone non-objection and agreements covering payments in place of certain taxes. KPRC 2 reported that the foreign-trade-zone arrangement could reduce eligible import duties.

ABC13 reported that the county incentives could extend for more than 35 years. For the first decade, qualifying equipment and inventory could be exempt from certain county taxes. From years 11 through 30, Tesla could receive a 90% inventory-tax reduction. An additional five years could be triggered if the company employs 12,000 workers for two years during its first decade of operation.

County Economic Development Director Carlos Guzman said approving the package was necessary to keep Fort Bend in contention. The county can conduct annual inspections and audits to determine whether Tesla meets its commitments.

The decision does not mean the plant is secured. Tesla has not announced a final site choice and continues to compare Fort Bend County with an unidentified out-of-state location. State approval and other steps may also be required. The agreement calls for construction to begin by next summer if Tesla chooses the Texas site.

The potential investment promises a large employment and manufacturing boost, but nearby residents have also raised concerns about traffic, wildlife, infrastructure and the transformation of a largely rural area. Those questions will remain central if Tesla selects Fort Bend County and the project advances toward construction.