FBI Probes Suspicious-Substance Letters Sent to Election Offices Nationwide

WASHINGTON — Federal authorities are investigating a series of letters containing suspicious substances that were mailed to congressional offices and state election offices across the country, raising new security concerns less than three weeks before the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

The FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are examining mailings sent to multiple addresses nationwide, including secretaries of state and related election offices, according to an FBI statement reported Thursday by The Associated Press. Some letters contained an unknown substance, and authorities were working with state and local law-enforcement partners to respond to each incident.

Packages containing a powdery material prompted evacuations this week at election offices in Louisiana and Oklahoma, the AP reported. In Ohio, the Postal Service intercepted a package containing white powder before it reached the secretary of state’s office. Ohio officials said similar mailings had been directed to election administrators in several states.

Congressional offices were also alerted. The U.S. Senate Sergeant at Arms advised senators and staff to treat the letters as potentially hazardous and report suspicious mail immediately. Federal agencies were working to identify and intercept additional items before delivery.

Authorities had not publicly identified the substance, announced a motive or named a suspect as of Thursday morning. The investigation remains active, and the presence of an unknown powder does not by itself establish that the material is toxic.

The mailings arrive during an election season in which workers and public officials have faced heightened threats and harassment. In a separate public-service announcement issued Thursday, the FBI cautioned about threats to election workers and polling locations and asked members of the public to report credible threats to local law enforcement or the bureau.

The FBI also released guidance on election crimes and disinformation, while federal agencies have previously distributed procedures to help election offices identify and respond to potentially hazardous mail. The Postal Inspection Service guidance, developed with the FBI, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and U.S. Election Assistance Commission, advises offices to establish mail-handling plans and isolate suspicious items rather than opening or moving them unnecessarily.

The National Association of Secretaries of State and the National Association of State Election Directors condemned threats involving the mailings and said intimidation of election personnel is unacceptable, according to the AP.

Officials emphasized that election offices remain open and continue preparing for the midterms. The current investigation concerns the safety of government employees and mail facilities; authorities have not reported evidence that ballots or vote-counting systems were compromised.

Anyone who encounters a suspicious package should avoid handling it, leave the immediate area and contact local authorities. Information about threats to election workers or polling places can also be submitted to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or through tips.fbi.gov.