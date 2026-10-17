CenterPoint Data Breach Exposes Personal Information of More Than 1 Million Texans

HOUSTON — A CenterPoint Energy data breach exposed sensitive personal information tied to 1,062,060 Texans, according to a filing in the Texas attorney general’s public data-breach database.

The state listing says the affected records included names, addresses, Social Security number information and driver’s license numbers. Because those details can be used in identity-theft and account-opening schemes, customers should watch closely for official notices and take steps to protect their credit.

CenterPoint disclosed the incident in a September filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Houston-based utility said it learned that an unauthorized third party had accessed certain customer information through an external-facing system. The company activated its cybersecurity response plan and began investigating with outside cybersecurity, forensic and legal advisers.

The breach did not affect CenterPoint’s electric or natural-gas delivery operations, which remained operational, the company said.

The Texas attorney general’s office requires businesses to report breaches affecting at least 250 Texans as soon as practicable and no later than 30 days after determining that a breach occurred. The state database entry showed that affected people had not yet been notified when the report was filed; the attorney general cautions that entries can change as companies update their reports.

CenterPoint said it was continuing to assess the incident and determine which individuals must be notified under applicable law. A company spokesperson also told local news outlets that the investigation remained active. The Houston Chronicle, KPRC 2 and ABC13 reported the new figure from the state filing this week.

Steps customers can take now

Check credit reports and financial accounts for unfamiliar accounts or transactions.

for unfamiliar accounts or transactions. Consider a free credit freeze with Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. The Federal Trade Commission says a freeze can make it harder for someone to open new credit in another person’s name and does not affect a credit score.

with Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. The Federal Trade Commission says a freeze can make it harder for someone to open new credit in another person’s name and does not affect a credit score. Use caution with calls, texts and emails claiming to be about the breach. Do not follow an unsolicited link or provide sensitive information; instead, use the contact information on a bill or CenterPoint’s official website.

claiming to be about the breach. Do not follow an unsolicited link or provide sensitive information; instead, use the contact information on a bill or CenterPoint’s official website. Save any official notice from CenterPoint and review whether it includes identity-protection or credit-monitoring services.

from CenterPoint and review whether it includes identity-protection or credit-monitoring services. Report suspected identity theft at IdentityTheft.gov, which provides a recovery plan.

The FTC’s current guidance on credit freezes and fraud alerts explains that freezes are free to place and lift. Consumers may also place a free initial fraud alert, which directs lenders to verify identity before granting new credit.

Customers should rely on direct communications from CenterPoint and official government resources as the investigation develops.