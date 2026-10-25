Black Neighborhoods Help Drive Record Early Voting in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County opened the 2026 midterm voting period at a record pace, with historically Black neighborhoods among the communities posting some of the sharpest turnout gains.

Unofficial figures from the Harris County Clerk’s Office show 546,651 in-person check-ins from Monday, Oct. 19, through Saturday, Oct. 24. Another 34,929 mail ballots had been received, bringing the county’s early-vote total to 581,580 before Sunday voting began.

The county recorded 104,658 in-person voters on the opening day alone. ABC13 reported that no Harris County midterm election in records dating to 1998 had started faster. The outlet also noted that the turnout represented roughly one in five registered voters.

The surge has been especially notable at voting centers serving predominantly Black communities. According to a Houston Chronicle analysis, turnout during the first four days more than doubled from the comparable 2022 period in Acres Homes, Sunnyside and the Tidwell area.

At the Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, about 5,000 people voted during the first four days, compared with approximately 2,400 in 2022. The county’s updated report shows that location reached 6,792 in-person check-ins through Saturday. Fallbrook Church recorded 10,653, while Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Fellowship Hall logged 5,027.

Location totals do not identify voters by race or reveal how anyone voted. Still, the gains at polling places in predominantly Black neighborhoods indicate that communities often targeted by turnout campaigns are participating at unusually high levels.

Community organizations and political groups have spent months reaching infrequent and newly registered voters through canvassing, phone banking and rides to polling places. Harris County Democratic Party Chair Traci A. Gibson told the Chronicle that organizers must sustain the effort through the end of voting. Republicans are also intensifying turnout work across the county as both parties compete in closely watched statewide and local races.

Among the contests drawing attention are the U.S. Senate race, the governor’s race and the election for Harris County judge. But voters also face a long ballot of congressional, legislative, judicial and local offices.

Early voting continues through Friday, Oct. 30. According to Harris Votes, polling centers are open from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The featured image is an original illustration and does not depict a specific polling place or identifiable voter.