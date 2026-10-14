16 Alleged YNS Members and Affiliates Face Federal Charges in Houston

HOUSTON — Sixteen alleged members and affiliates of a Houston group known as YNS face federal drug-trafficking, robbery and firearms charges in a case centered on accusations of planned cocaine thefts and armed robberies, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday, Oct. 13.

A federal grand jury indicted six defendants, while 10 others were charged in federal criminal complaints, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas. The charges include conspiracy and attempted possession with intent to distribute cocaine, conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, and using or carrying a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime.

The defendants are Houston residents ranging in age from 18 to 34. Prosecutors identified them as Jocquez Frye, Darrell Sampson, Jacob Barrett, Kristian Winters, Jaquan McClendon, Triwayne Davison, Donfarius Holmes, Haven Duncan, Jason Pittman, Ledanyan Bennett, Alex Davison, Monterio Whitfield, William Nolan-Waddell, Javonte Hoyle, Will Clark and Xzaveon Francis.

At an initial court appearance, prosecutors alleged that YNS operates in Houston’s Greenspoint area and is connected to serious violent crimes and trafficking activity. Those assertions are allegations and have not been proven in court.

According to the charging documents, one part of the investigation involved an alleged July 23 plan to rob a location the defendants believed held 42 kilograms of cocaine. A separate group is accused of arranging to transport what it believed was 50 kilograms of cocaine and then rob the prospective buyer. Authorities said firearms, zip ties and gloves were recovered during arrests connected to that alleged plan.

Frye is also accused of participating in the Jan. 4 armed carjacking of a former Houston Texans player, prosecutors said. The federal announcement did not identify the player.

The first six defendants appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Dena Palermo on Sept. 28 and were ordered detained pending further proceedings. The remaining defendants made initial appearances on Sept. 29 and 30, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. FOX 26 Houston also reported the charges Wednesday.

The FBI’s Houston field office and the Houston Police Department led the investigation with assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

If convicted, each defendant could face up to life in federal prison and a possible $250,000 fine, prosecutors said. The precise penalty would depend on the charge and any conviction.

An indictment or criminal complaint is an accusation, not evidence of guilt. All 16 defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.