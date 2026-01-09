SERGEANT FIRST CLASS JOE CARTER

Today, Texas Land Com- missioner and Veterans Land Board (VLB) Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham, M.D., is proud to introduce the next installment of the series highlighting the VLB’s Voices of Veterans oral history program. This week, we highlight the service of Sergeant First Class (SFC) Joe Carter who served in the United States Army.

Carter said he was born in a small community at Saint John’s Colony in Caldwell County, Texas, a place his “ancestors developed after slavery.” Carter said he went to school there until the 8th grade before going to high school in Lockhart about ten miles away.