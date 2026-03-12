More than 100 Black Women Leaders Host Community Screenings and Conversations around ‘The Perfect Neighbor’

More than 100 Black women leaders across the United States are hosting community viewings and conversations around the Oscar-nominated documentary The Perfect Neighbor, transforming the film’s national spotlight into a powerful moment of advocacy, education, and community mobilization.

The nationwide initiative is led by Win With Black Women (WWBW) in partnership with Standing in the Gap Fund and centers the ongoing call for justice for Ajike “AJ” Owens while encouraging dialogue about racial violence, community safety, voter engagement, and laws such as Stand Your Ground. WWBW is an intergenerational network of hundreds of thousands of Black women leaders across business, politics, culture, and advocacy. Standing in the Gap Fund, founded in 2023 in honor of AJ Owens and others lost to racial violence, was established before The Perfect Neighbor became a public-facing platform for this story and now serves as the film’s impact campaign.

The acclaimed film is about Ajike “AJ” Owens, a 35-year-old Black mother of four, who was fatally shot by her neighbor, Susan Lorincz, in Ocala, Florida on June 2, 2023, As Owens stood outside the front door with her young son nearby her, Lorincz fired a single shot through the closed, locked door, striking Owens in the chest. She was transported to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The killing sparked national outrage and renewed debate over the application of Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law and concerns about racial bias in self-defense cases. After an investigation, Lorincz was arrested and charged with manslaughter with a firearm. In August 2024, a jury found her guilty, and in November 2024 she was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The grassroots watch gatherings, taking place between March 8–14, range from intimate living room discussions among friends and families to events hosted by community leaders, churches, and civic organizations. The film is currently streaming on Netflix,

The Perfect Neighbor—directed by Geeta Gandbhir and produced by Black women including Alisa Payne and Takema Robinson —has received more than 24 award nominations, including a nomination for Best Documentary Feature at the 98th Academy Awards.

Since AJ Owens’ tragic murder in 2023, Win With Black Women has consistently leveraged its platform to advocate for justice, support AJ’s family, and ensure that her story—and the systemic issues it raises—are not forgotten.

““Black women have always organized in moments when the nation’s conscience is being tested, These community screenings are about more than a documentary. They are about remembrance, about justice for AJ, and about making sure that our communities are informed, engaged, and prepared to take action—from voting to policy change. When Black women gather, conversation becomes a movement.”

Jotaka Eaddy, Founder of Win With Black Women

“The Standing in the Gap Fund exists because families impacted by racial violence often face a second crisis after tragedy—financial instability, emotional trauma, and the absence of sustained support, These watch parties are an opportunity not just to witness AJ’s story, but to build the infrastructure of care, advocacy, and action that families deserve.”

Takema Robinson, Standing in the Gap Fund

AJ Owens’ mother, Pamela Dias, said she hopes the gatherings will keep her daughter’s story alive while encouraging deeper community engagement.

“Every time people gather to watch this film and talk about Ajike, they are honoring her life and helping ensure her story continues to matter,” Dias said. “My hope is that people leave these conversations not just moved, but committed—to voting, to speaking up, and to making sure other families never have to experience what ours has.”

Pamela Dias, Mother of AJ Owens

“For many of us in Florida, AJ’s story is deeply personal,” Jackson said. “These gatherings are about awareness, but they are also about responsibility—understanding how laws impact our communities and making sure our voices are part of shaping the future.”

Yolanda Cash Jackson, Florida Leader, Win With Black Women

About Win With Black Women

Win With Black Women is an intergenerational network of Black women leaders across business, politics, culture, and advocacy committed to advancing Black women, our families, and our communities. Since its founding in 2020, the collective has mobilized thousands of Black women nationwide to support civic engagement, leadership, and social impact.

About Standing in the Gap Fund