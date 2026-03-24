Mayor Pro Tem Travis Bruton elected to the National League of Cities Board of Directors

Glenn Heights Mayor Pro Tem Travis Bruton was re-elected to the National League of Cities (NLC) Board of Directors last week by NLC’s membership at the organization’s 2025 City Summit in Salt Lake City, Utah. Bruton was elected to a new two-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy, governance, and membership activities.

“This is more than just a position,” Bruton said. “It represents a historic moment for Glenn Heights because in our 56-year history, I am the first to represent the city at this national level and I do not take that responsibility lightly.”

Bruton said during his first term he was able to focus on building strong relationships with federal partners and municipal leaders across the country, advocate for funding opportunities and explore policy solutions to support growing communities like Glenn Heights.

As the largest and most representative organization for cities, their elected leaders, and municipal staff, NLC advocates for local government priorities in Washington by building strong federal-local partnerships. NLC Board members are selected by a 15-member nominating committee and are confirmed by a vote from NLC’s membership at the organization’s annual business meeting held in November. As a member of the board, Bruton will meet in March, June, and November to guide NLC’s strategic direction.

“The Board of Directors creates the vision and direction for our more than 19,000 cities, towns and villages,” said National League of Cities President Kevin Kramer, Councilmember, Louisville, Kentucky. “I am ready to dive into the details with this extraordinary group of local leaders as we support strong and thriving communities across America.”

More than 3,000 mayors, councilmembers, and other delegates from nearly every state, and the District of Columbia, convened in Salt Lake City, Utah, for NLC’s annual City Summit. Local leaders remain on the frontlines of the nation’s most pressing challenges and are working hard to pioneer innovative solutions that move our cities, towns, and villages forward.

“This work is about our residents,” Bruton concluded. “It is about ensuring that a city of more than 20,000 people is heard alongside cities of millions, and that Glenn Heights has access to the same opportunities, resources and partnerships.”

About the City of Glenn Heights: The City of Glenn Heights was incorporated in 1969 and is located along IH-35 East. A hospitable, business friendly and rapidly growing community divided between- Dallas and Ellis counties, Glenn Heights has a total area of 7.2 sq. miles.