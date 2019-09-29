Resident, Selected A Fellow by National Academy of Public Administration

MISSOURI CITY – MCTX City Manager Anthony J. Snipes has been selected by the National Academy of Public Administration (the Academy) for inclusion in its 2019 Class of Academy Fellows, in recognition of his years of public administration service and expertise. Induction of the 51 new Fellows will occur during the Academy’s annual Fall Meeting, which will take place Nov. 7 – 8 in Arlington, Va.

In sharing the news with City Council Members recently, Snipes said: “I’m excited to share with everyone that I was informed today that I was elected to be a ‘National Fellow’ of the National Academy of Public Administration. There were fifty-one individuals from across the country selected and we are privileged to join an elite group of 900 Academy Fellows across the world. I am very humbled by this accomplishment, and extremely proud to serve the residents of the City of Missouri City.” He added, “Most of the Academy’s Fellows are individuals such as governors, Congress members, professors, deans and other dignitaries, however, there are not many City managers who are a part of the organization. So, I’m very happy about that designation.”

Snipes is a veteran municipal administrator whose career spans more than 20 years and he is CEO of operations in Missouri City, a dynamically diverse and commercially thriving community of 74,497 located in Fort Bend County.

His career spans oversight in strategic initiatives that involve budgeting and performance management, public/private partnerships and organizational development. He joined the “Show Me City” on Dec. 1, 2015, after being unanimously appointed by City Council to become the municipality’s seventh chief administrative officer. He oversees about 371 full-time employees and a combined annual budget of more than $139 million.

Before joining Missouri City, Snipes was a municipal executive in Dayton, Ohio; Fort Worth and Austin. Highlights of his leadership in the “Show Me City” include: managing the completion of the largest ever debt refunding by eliminating $79,695,000 of debt, saving the citizens $10.7 million in interest during the life of the bonds – the single largest transaction and savings the City’s ever managed; initiating a High Performance Organization (HPO) framework, introducing all teams to a work culture based on the decisions and leadership of employees across all levels; developing a Business Plan model strategically aligned with City Council priorities; launching a Community Walk, Talk and Ride Tour to connect first-hand with the citizens and learn about their issues of interest; managing creation of the City’s first 501c3 Missouri City Parks Foundation; launching the conceptual planning and design of an expanded City Hall complex to feature a Veteran’s Memorial, public art, a performance venue and other specialized landmarks; directing the program for the City’s first Comprehensive Plan Symposium with regional partners, including the Kinder Institute at Rice University; creating a Nuisance Abatement Team to develop the philosophy, processes and means to measure the outcomes and reporting out on code enforcement initiatives; managing, with elected officials and his team, the response to Category 4 Hurricane Harvey; directing the Financial Services Department, which has received the Government Finance Officers Association of U.S. and Canada’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for more than 30 years, as well as the GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report; overseeing a renewed focus on economic development/redevelopment; managing the municipality’s award-winning Quail Valley Golf Course and City Centre and launching innovative new outreach programs including Community Night Out to further educate and engage citizens, and the Leadership NOW Symposium to provide ethics training and seminars for municipal employees from across the nation.

Announcing the 2019 NAPA participants, Academy President and CEO Terry Gerton said: “I am very pleased to welcome Anthony Snipes to the 2019 class. Our Fellows are nationally recognized for their expertise and contributions to the field of public administration, and Anthony is no exception. The 2019 class is an outstanding group that will enrich our Fellowship, especially as we unveil the Grand Challenges in Public Administration and collaborate across the field to find solutions.”

Selection of the Academy’s new Fellows follows a rigorous review of the individual’s contributions to the field of public administration and policy. A Fellows Nominating Committee makes its recommendations to the full Fellowship, which then votes on those individuals to be elected. The 2019 class joins more than 900 Academy Fellows—including former cabinet officers, members of Congress, governors, mayors and state legislators, as well as prominent scholars, business executives, and public administrators.

To learn more about NAPA and the 2019 Fellows, click this link: http://bit.ly/2m1WbPx.