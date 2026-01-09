Reclaiming Purpose: Where Leadership Meets Identity

By Troy James, Harvard-Certified Executive Leadership Coach

The Quiet Reality Many Leaders Are Living

There is a quiet reality many leaders are living with right now, though few are naming it out loud.

On the surface, things may look stable. Careers continue. Businesses operate. Families are supported. Responsibilities are met. Yet underneath that forward motion, something feels off. Not broken. Not failing. Simply disconnected.

In recent years, the pace and pressure of leadership have increased, leaving little time to recalibrate. Many leaders are performing well, yet feel internally fragmented, questioning the sustainability of their efforts.

This column exists for that space, bridging the gap between surface-level stability and the deeper questions beneath.

Why Productivity Is Not the Full Answer

Reclaiming purpose is not about fixing what is broken. It is about realigning with clarity, agency, and direction.

Burnout is often treated as a productivity problem, met with calls for more discipline, better habits, or stronger boundaries. While those tools have value, exhaustion usually points to something deeper. Disconnection from meaning. From identity. From the internal compass that once made decisions feel clear.

When leaders lose touch with that internal compass, even good opportunities feel heavy. Decision making slows. Communication becomes reactive. The work continues, but the leader feels increasingly distant from themselves.

That distance does not mean something has gone wrong. It often means something important is trying to get your attention.

The Premise of This Series

This series is built around a simple but powerful idea: people are not broken. They are often misaligned. And alignment is not a one-time event. It is a practice.

Each week, this column will explore the intersection of leadership, identity, and purpose as they show up in real-world business environments. We will examine how misalignment manifests operationally through decision fatigue, disengaged teams, unclear priorities, and burnout. We will also explore how leaders can restore coherence without burning everything down or reinventing themselves.

This is not about abandoning ambition or stepping away from responsibility. It is about leading from a steadier center.

What Grounded Leadership Makes Possible

That steadiness matters more than ever. Leaders today are navigating constant change while being asked to provide reassurance to others. In that environment, clarity becomes contagious.

When leaders are grounded, organizations benefit from greater trust, consistency, and direction.

Throughout this series, you can expect conversations that name what many leaders are experiencing but rarely articulate, offer perspective without pressure or prescription, invite reflection rather than reaction, and provide practical ways to notice misalignment before it becomes burnout.

Some weeks will focus on decision making under pressure. Others will explore leadership during transition, redefining success, or separating identity from role. The goal is not to offer answers, but to offer orientation. A way to think more clearly about the work you are carrying and the person doing the carrying.

Why This Conversation Matters Now

Much of what leaders are feeling today is not the result of poor choices or lack of resilience. It is the natural outcome of systems that reward speed, performance, and constant output while leaving little room for reflection or recalibration. Over time, those systems shape how decisions are made and how success is measured, often faster than leaders can consciously respond.

When external demands begin to override internal clarity, misalignment follows. Not because leaders have failed, but because awareness has been crowded out.

This series creates space for that awareness. It helps leaders see where roles and identity may have quietly drifted apart and offers practical ways to restore coherence without losing ambition, values, or momentum.

Clarity is not about doing less. It is about leading with deep, intentional purpose.

An Invitation to Begin

If there is one invitation to consider this week, it is this: intentionally notice where your energy feels scattered or strained. Take a small step to pause, reflect, and write down what you observe.

Share an insight, question, or experience in response to this column, or with someone you trust, to begin reclaiming your sense of alignment and clarity.

Misalignment often shows up quietly before it demands attention loudly.

Reclaiming purpose does not require dramatic change. Often, it begins with noticing. With awareness. With permission to pause long enough to ask better questions.

This column is here to support you as you take your first steps in noticing, reflecting, and reconnecting. Join the conversation each week as we explore what it means to lead with clarity, integrity, and intention.

