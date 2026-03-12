PRESS ROOM: From Congress to Corporate America: NNPA Spotlights Visionaries in New Video Series

Maryland’s Governor Wes Moore (left) joins National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) President and CEO Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. as part of the NNPA’s “Leadership Matters” Video Series. Photo by DC Events.

Washington, DC: The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), representing the Black Press of America, is pleased to announce the launch of our 2026 “Leadership Matters” video series.

Working in collaboration with Events DC and PKB Enterprises, with corporate support, the NNPA produced 6 exclusive thirty-minute-long video interviews featuring some of the nation’s most effective and transformative leaders.

For the next six weeks and beyond, the “Leadership Matters” video series will be repeatedly broadcast on the NNPA’s http://www.BlackPressUSA and on numerous NNPA member publishers’ social media channels across the nation, in addition to being highlighted in NNPA print and digital publications.

The following are the national leaders who have been videotaped for the NNPA “Leadership Matters” series: The Honorable Congressman James Clyburn and Rhonda Mims, Executive Vice President of AmeriHealth Caritas; The Honorable Congressman Troy A. Carter and Fred Humphries, Corporate Vice President of U.S. Government Affairs for Microsoft; The Honorable Congressman Steven Horsford and Dr. Steven Johnson, Executive Vice President of Events DC; The Honorable Senator Alsobrooks, D-MD, and Mamar Gelaye, Vice President of Amazon; and The Honorable Governor Wes Moore of Maryland.

The NNPA is grateful for the support and sponsorship from Amazon, Microsoft, Events, DC, AmeriHealth Caritas, Bayer, and the PKB Enterprises whose generosity enabled and made possible the production and distribution of the “Leadership Matters” video series.