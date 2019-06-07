Mayor Turner Appoints One World’s Lead Strategist, Jeri Brooks, to Chair Permit Advisory Board

HOUSTON – The City of Houston, America’s fourth largest city has named CEO & Lead Strategist Jeri Brooks, founder of One World Strategy Group as Chairwoman of the Houston Permit Center (HPC) Advisory Board.

The advisory board was created in 2012 to provide recommendations on areas of improvement to HPC leadership. In her new role, Brooks will focus on process and customer service improvements for both residential and commercial constituencies.

“Houston is where I call home. The safety and security of my neighbors is important and something my team and I work on personally and professionally,” said Brooks.

After spending several years, as vice chair of the Rebuild Houston Advisory Committee reviewing and recommending strategies to improve the City’s drainage and infrastructure system, Brooks is ready to tackle Houston’s Permitting Center.

“I look forward to serving,” stated Brooks. “I understand the importance of a seamless permitting process to the economic vitality of our great city.”

Houston City Council Member and Transportation, Technology and Infrastructure (TTI) Chairman David W. Robinson agrees with the need for improvements and cites Brooks as a strong leader to oversee the Board.

“I have worked with Jeri for many years. She understands our city and has a long history working with the community to solve some of Houston’s most challenging problems,” said Robinson. “I anticipate strong improvement recommendations under her leadership.”

With more than 20 years of experience, Brooks’ reputation for strategic problem solving and powerful execution has positioned her as a Top 100 state-ranked Hired Gun lobbyist as lauded by the 2019 Capitol Insider’s Texas Lobby Power Rankings.

###

About One World Strategy Group

Houston-based One World Strategy Group, (One World) is a full-service strategic communications firm offering public relations, public affairs and public engagement through the use of an integrated performance process.