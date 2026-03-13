KABSY KREATIONS

By: Sheba CreativeAF
The Acres Home Chamber for Business and Economic Development, Inc. is proud to welcome Kabila Lapnet-Gana is
a wife, mother, Acres Home resident and the owner of Kabsykreations to its business partnership directory and community! Kabsykreations is a boutique bakery that focuses on creating cakes, cake jars, cookies and chocolate treats. Want something custom? Kabyskreations can make whatever sweet treat your heart desires, read on for more information about Kabila and her journey in Acres Home.
1. What inspired you to start your business, and why did you choose Acres Home as your home base?
Kabsykreations was inspired by my love for baking and the memories I created in the kitchen with my mother growing up. Baking became a creative outlet that naturally turned into a business rooted in celebration and connection. Choosing Acres Homes as my home base was intentional—it’s a community rich in culture, resilience, and support, and I wanted my business to grow in a place that values local ownership and collective progress.
2. What’s one challenge you’ve overcome as a business owner, and how did it shape your journey? One of the biggest challenges I’ve overcome is learning to balance creativity with structure. As a creative, it was important for me to build systems, boundaries, and processes that allow the business to scale while still deliver- ing a high-touch client experience. That challenge shaped me into a more confident business owner and taught me that sustainability is just as important as passion. I continue to learn & grow.
3. How do you hope being part of the Acres Home Chamber will support your growth and connection to the community?
Being part of the Acres Home Chamber allows me to build meaningful relationships with other business owners and community leaders who are invested in local growth. I’m excited to collaborate, share resources, and contribute to initiatives that strengthen the community while also increasing visibility and opportunities for Kabsykreations.
4. What’s next for your business, and how can the community get involved or support you?
What’s next is expansion—more community workshops, pop-ups, and collaborations, as well as new offerings that allow clients to engage with the brand beyond celebrations. The community can support by continuing to shop local, sharing our work, attending events, and recommending Kabsykreations for personal and corporate celebrations.
5. What other businesses, projects, or initiatives should we be on the lookout for from you?
Beyond custom desserts, I’m expanding into educational offerings such as dessert workshops and digital resources for aspiring bakers and creatives. I’m also focused on partnerships with local brands and organizations to create experiences that blend desserts, storytelling, and community impact.
6. What would you say to a business owner looking for commercial space about joining you in Acres Homes?
I would say Acres Homes is a place of opportunity and pride. It’s a community that supports growth, values entrepreneurship,
and welcomes innovation. For business owners looking for space, this is a neighborhood where your presence matters, your voice is heard, and your business can truly become part of something bigger.
For more information on Kabsykreations visit them online at www.kabsykreations. com and to join the chamber, visit us online at www. acreshomechamber.com or by attending an in person event.