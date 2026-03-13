KABSY KREATIONS

1. What inspired you to start your business, and why did you choose Acres Home as your home base?

Kabsykreations was inspired by my love for baking and the memories I created in the kitchen with my mother growing up. Baking became a creative outlet that naturally turned into a business rooted in celebration and connection. Choosing Acres Homes as my home base was intentional—it’s a community rich in culture, resilience, and support, and I wanted my business to grow in a place that values local ownership and collective progress.