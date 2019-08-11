Photos courtesy of Deavra Daughtry

By Rebecca S. Jones

“As a child, growing up in Houston, I knew I was going to help people. My grandmother was of service to everybody. She would just give and give and give and it made a huge imprint on my heart. I started out in social work, but I was working for the government and there was so much red tape. So, I did volunteer work first, then I quit my job. It was the hardest thing I ever did, but I did it.” – Deavra Daughtry

HOUSTON – Born and grown in Houston’s historic Acreage Homes, Deavra A. Daughtry is no stranger to struggle. While many choose to become victims to it; Daughtry used her struggle as a catalyst to pioneer one of the nation’s largest personal in-home care agencies, Excellent Care Management in 1997. She started the venture operating out of the trunk of her car and has expanded it to employ over 1200 individuals and has trained over 10,000 healthcare employees. Amidst balancing her role as a single mother of two (Chaz and Ebone), Daughtry also established Texas Women’s Empowerment Foundation (TWEF), a foundation which exists to ensure families gain the necessary tools toward achieving and maintaining a true sense of empowerment. An innovative entrepreneur and influential philanthropist, she is the Owner & President of Platinum Results Marketing, International Décor & Events, Excel E-Care Home Care and Purpose to Blessing Productions.

Just recently, Daughtry graduated from Harvard Business School. She also possesses a Doctor of Divinity and Doctor of Humanity degrees from Logos Christian College and Graduate Schools. She serves on several local, national and international boards of directors, including the Comerica Bank Community Development Advisory Council, the Dominion Community Development Corporation and the International Third World Leaders Association. To date, she has published three encouraging books, “Yes, You Can Make It”, “Deavra’s Million Dollar Secrets” and “From Purpose to Blessings”, an autobiographical book which inspires others to find their purpose and pursue their dreams.

Over the years, Daughtry has been recognized for her many accomplishments and contributions. To that regard, she has received the: Certificate of Congressional Recognition from the Houston Housing and Community Developing Department during “National Community Development Week”; Letter of Commendation for community involvement; Emerging 10 Award for setting business trends and innovative performance; YMCA Minority Achievers Award 2002 for improvement of the quality of life for all the people and willingness to serve Houston; was nominated by Houston Business Journal in 2003, Top 50 Woman-Owned Businesses; 2004 Pinnacle Award and 2005 National Association of Women Business Owners.

The Different Faces of TWEF

TWEF is headquartered in Houston but serves families throughout the state of Texas. TWEF also has Regional Offices located in Washington D.C.; Los Angeles, CA; Omaha, NE; Dallas, TX; and Jacksonville, FL. TWEF has already made a tremendous impact on the individuals that it serves.

Annual Empowerment Conference

Each year, TWEF hosts an Annual Empowerment Conference that attracts hundreds of Texans. Ms. Susan L. Taylor, the Editor of Essence Magazine was the keynote speaker of the initial conference held on September 27, 2003. Since then, phenomenal business women and affluent leaders have continued to take part in the session by sharing their struggles, successes and life lessons, leaving a lasting impact on all attendees and participants.

TWEF Urban Garden

The TWEF Urban Garden was created in 2015, in an effort to assist residents in the community by providing fresh produce. The Garden also seeks to promotes STEM and Agriculture with positive behavioral changes that include better nutrition and increases physical activity among participants while teaching entrepreneurial skills to the youth through the farmers’ market.

Youth Empowerment Entrepreneurship and Academic Success Seminar

The objective of the Youth Empowerment Entrepreneurship and Academic Success Seminar is to provide students with school supplies, financial literacy, entrepreneurship and academic work sessions and with greater sense of purpose as they return back to school. The focus for the event is Entrepreneurship and Academic Success.

Empowerment Center Rental

TWEF also rents out its spacious and luxurious, indoor/outdoor venue for residents to host various events. It is a facility built by Daughtry in 2006, through the investment of personal resources. The Center is located at 8333 Sweetwater Ln., Houston, 77037.

The Empowerment Training Institute

The Empowerment Training Institute is a learning extension of the TWEF. All classes are held at the Empowerment Center, every first Monday of the month.

Women Empowerment: Sister to Sister

Each month, the Foundation sponsors an educational and professional development seminar or workshop on various topics designed to aid families in overcoming obstacles and to help them in making critical life choices. Once a quarter the TWEF will plan a special event just for women. This proven setting allows women to share their life obstacles in an environment that promotes dialogue and comfort. The special guest speakers encourage self-reliance, motivation, and personal development. The events cover career development as well as domestic engineering. Other topics are covered such as the basics of money management, debt, savings, insurance, investing and achieving financial security, AIDS awareness and domestic violence.

MENTORING, EDUCATING AND NETWORKING: Brother to Brother

The male component called M.E.N. (Mentoring, Educating, and Networking) is a program launched by adult men of the organization at an attempt to aid in the development of young men. The agenda of the program is to serve the young men in the community of Houston and surrounding areas with a five-point agenda – Academic and Professional Development, Relationship Enhancement, Social Foundation, Personal Presentation, and Health and Wellness. This dynamic program enhances the performance of young men and allows them to focus on the total development of themselves. The structured class style sessions allow young men to study from a foundation development curriculum and allows for personal accountability.

Daughtry is grateful for the impeccable success TWEF has experienced over the years. A few of the organizations accomplishments include: being on the Board of Directors for the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; hosting an annual Financial and Leadership Summit that enables entrepreneurs instant access to the connections, tools and resources to take their business, relationships and life to the next level; impacting the lives of over 300,000 people through workshops, seminars and back to school programs; awarded 200,000 scholarships to deserving area youth for continuing their education; inducted into the International Third World Leaders Association (ITWLA) – an association comprised of 80 nations around the world which continuously empowers 3rd World Countries; being responsible for launching the “International Global Leadership Summit” in 2006, featuring Dr. Myles Munroe and has maintained a consistent ability to offer numerous academic programs, seminars and events, such as the Eagle Scholars Student Enrichment Program – a program which seeks to facilitate after school enrichment workshops as a mechanism of prevention, intervention, empowerment, mentorship and academic and social preparation for local students.

Furthermore, TWEF has received several proclamations and recognitions including: the Certificate of Congressional Recognition from the Houston Housing and Community Developing Department; the 2008 National Power Networking Award, sponsored by Delta Airlines; the 2008 NAACP Presidential Award for community service and the 2009 Community Service Award from the University of Texas, just to list a few. Additionally, Frenchy’s Chicken, HEB, BET her, State Farm, Comerica Bank, Capital One, Magic 102.1, Fox 26 – Houston, My 20 KTXH-TX Houston, Soul Fit Grill, Southwest Airlines, Supernatural Woman, UPS, Radio Now 92.1 and Univision 45 are amongst some of the organizations and businesses TWEF has partnered with.