By Burnest Carter

September 20, 2019 was a day to remember for Ayeshia Smith. Ayeshia Smith, a member of the Prairie View Chapter Top Teens of America, became the 2019 Homecoming Queen for Hempstead High School in Hempstead. Teen Ayeshia Smith is a 2020 graduating senior and the daughter of proud parent and grandparent, Ms. Jokeisha Campbell and Ms. Ida Campbell, respectively. Way to go Teen Ayeshia Smith!!