National Urban League’s new civil rights museum tells the Black Northern civil rights story

lack history in the North began long before Southern families boarded trains for the Great Migration. Generations of Black people had been enslaved in the North, fought for their freedom here, and built communities. In its retelling of the African American Civil Rights struggle, the National Urban League’s new Urban Civil Rights Museum in Harlem (UCRM) will center the lives of Black northerners during its grand opening and ribbon-cutting on Nov. 14, Located on the fourth floor of the NUL’s Empowerment Center at 117 West 125th Street, organizers say the UCRM is New York City’s first museum dedicated to showing how Northern communities resisted injustices.

The North needs its own civil rights story

“There needs to be something else because the southern Black experience is not the totality of the Black experience,” Marc H. Morial, NUL’s president and CEO, told the Amsterdam News.

“What existed in the North? Slavery! It was in every single state, except maybe Vermont,” Morial explained. “Black communities included enslaved communities and free communities, and then coming into the 20th century, there was the movement of people, some six million who left the South, coming to the North as a part of the Great Migration, and the communities and the neighborhoods they created led to new cultural, political, and economic traditions.”

Morial said the idea for the museum came up during NUL’s 2010 centennial celebration, when exhibits shown at a mobile museum proved that there needed to be a permanent institution documenting Northern civil rights history. The new museum is in NUL’s headquarters where they also offer affordable housing, nonprofit office spaces, and retail space. “We own this building; we own this museum,” Morial noted, while emphasizing that ownership gives NUL the ability to create a museum that shows an unfiltered historical interpretation of Black civil rights.

Five centuries, eight galleries

The museum’s permanent exhibition, “Moving History Forward,” covers the 1500s through the present in eight galleries. “We have 500 years to cover in a relatively small space,” said Jennifer Scott, UCRM’s executive director and chief curator. “But it’s the kind of constraint that really informs your curatorial approach and practice: what selections and choices you are able to make, how to reach a certain tenor. So it’s a nice constraint to have in some ways, even though it’s also challenging to try to tell big stories when you can’t be comprehensive.

“When you walk in, there’s lots of colors and textures; it feels very contemporary,” she said. “We wanted people to start with the past but then also make connections to the present, to their present lives, and to think about the future and the kind of change they wanted to see in the world, they want to make, they want to participate in, and how to just reflect on becoming potential agents of social change.”

Freedom Square introduces visitors to the museum through an immersive film. Changemakers Murals greet them in the lobby.