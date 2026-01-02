REVEREND GEORGE MILLIGAN TRANSITIONS TO THE ANCESTORS

By: NBUF Houston
On December 22, 2025, the Reverend George Mil- ligan (Baba Yawo Abdul) made his transition to the realm of our holy African ancestors. For nearly fifty years Reverend Milligan stood as a mighty pillar within the Houston activist community. If there was a cause worth fighting for within the Black commu- nity Baba Yawo was in the trenches taking a stand. He came to Houston around 1960 from the small town of Mansfield in northern Louisiana after graduating from High School looking for better economic opportunities.
He served in the U.S. military, retired from the U.S. Postal Service and was a brick mason by trade. While working at the post office his activism and community service increased when he became a founding member of the National Black United Front (NBUF) Houston Chapter in 1980. He proudly served as the chapter Chaplain.
A short list of the community efforts he participated in include: The FREE Clarence Brandley Coalition, The
Ida Delaney/Byron Gillum Justice Coalition, The Shaka Sankofa/Gary Graham Justice Coalition, Local Organizing Committee for the Million Man March, The DURBAN 400, The Local Action Committee for Reparations, Task Force for the #Sugarland95, Campaign to SAVE the SOUTHMORE Post Office, The Black Justice Tuesday Coalition, Fight to stop closure of Black schools in HISD, Renovating and Maintaining NBUF’s HQ in Houston “The Black House”, FEED the HOOD, Njoya/ Weusi African-Centered Saturday School, political campaign’s, Acoli/ Sankofa Self-Determination Community Garden, The Black Power Study Group, Freedom of Political Prisoners, The Free South Africa Movement, The We Charge Genocide Campaign, Sankofa Caravan to the Ancestors, Justice for Trayvon Martin Sandra Bland Mike Brown Pamela Turner George Floyd and many others, Humanitarian Aid/Relief for survivors of disasters such as Ayiti (Haiti)/Rwanda Relief Day, Katrina, Ike, Allison, and Harvey, and SOUL SUNDAY’s Buy Black Market.
His work with NBUF took him across the United States, to Ghana West Africa and to Azania (South Africa) as a part of the DURBAN 400 delegation to the United Nations World Conference Against Racism in 2001. He received NBUF’s highest recognition in The Maurice Bishop Pan-African Hero & Heroines Award and the Dr. Conrad Worrill Self-Determination Award.
“Baba Yawo was the best of the best, consistently supporting S.H.A.P.E. Community Center and many pro Black self-determination institutions and organizations in Houston, he was a great soldier in our movement” said Deloyd Parker Jr. Executive Director and Co-Founder of S.H.A.P.E. Community Center.