REVEREND GEORGE MILLIGAN TRANSITIONS TO THE ANCESTORS

On December 22, 2025, the Reverend George Mil- ligan (Baba Yawo Abdul) made his transition to the realm of our holy African ancestors. For nearly fifty years Reverend Milligan stood as a mighty pillar within the Houston activist community. If there was a cause worth fighting for within the Black commu- nity Baba Yawo was in the trenches taking a stand. He came to Houston around 1960 from the small town of Mansfield in northern Louisiana after graduating from High School looking for better economic opportunities.

He served in the U.S. military, retired from the U.S. Postal Service and was a brick mason by trade. While working at the post office his activism and community service increased when he became a founding member of the National Black United Front (NBUF) Houston Chapter in 1980. He proudly served as the chapter Chaplain.