PASTOR EMERITUS JAMES CARRINGTON, JR.

Pastor Emeritus was a devoted husband to Lady Emeritus Betty Carrington, father of eight children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He was a great entrepreneur for over two decades with Carrington Tours in Houston and Nationwide.

The ministry of Reverend James C. Carrington, Jr. began with a clear calling and commitment to the work of the Lord. On February 12, 1978, James Carrington was officially licensed to preach the Gospel, marking the beginning of his public ministry. Later that same year, on December 27, 1978, he was ordained as a minister, affirming his dedication and readiness to serve God and His people in a greater capacity.