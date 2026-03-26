PASTOR EMERITUS JAMES CARRINGTON, JR.

By: Family
Pastor Emeritus was a devoted husband to Lady Emeritus Betty Carrington, father of eight children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He was a great entrepreneur for over two decades with Carrington Tours in Houston and Nationwide.
The ministry of Reverend James C. Carrington, Jr. began with a clear calling and commitment to the work of the Lord. On February 12, 1978, James Carrington was officially licensed to preach the Gospel, marking the beginning of his public ministry. Later that same year, on December 27, 1978, he was ordained as a minister, affirming his dedication and readiness to serve God and His people in a greater capacity.
Shortly afterward, on January 7, 1979, Reverend James C. Carrington, Jr. accepted the call to serve as pastor of Willing Workers Baptist Church. This mo- ment marked the beginning of a remarkable pastoral journey that would span more than four decades. With faith, vision, and a servant’s heart, Pastor Carrington faithfully shepherded the congregation, preaching the Word of God, guiding families, and strengthening the spiritual foundation of the church.
During his 42 years of pastoring Willing Workers Baptist Church, Pastor Carrington touched countless lives through his preaching, leadership, and compassion. His ministry extended beyond the pulpit as he encouraged spiritual growth, unity, and service within the community.
Under his leadership, the ministry continued to expand. On April 13, 2008, Pastor Carrington led the church in establishing a second location in Texas City, Texas, extending the reach of the ministry and bringing the message of Christ to an even wider community.
Then, in June of 2012, the Lord further blessed the ministry with the opening of the church’s present location, a testament to God’s continued favor and the faithful leadership of Pastor Carrington. After more than four decades of faithful pastoral leadership, on March 28, 2021, Pastor Carrington announced his retirement from the role of Pastor. In a meaningful and historic transition, he passed the baton of leadership to his son, Senior Pastor Eric D. Carrington, Sr. With this transition, Reverend Carrington stepped into a new and honored role as Pastor Emeritus, continuing to be a source of wisdom, guidance, and spiritual encouragement to the church he faithfully led for so many years.
For 48 years, Reverend James C. Carrington, Jr. devoted his life to preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Through decades of faithful service, he remained committed to sharing the Word, uplifting believers, and leading others to Christ. His legacy is reflected in the many lives he has impacted, the congregations he has guided, and the enduring ministry that continues to stand as a testimony of faith, dedication, and God’s grace.