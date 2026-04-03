ERNEST MCMILLAN 1944–2026

Friends, colleagues, and community members remember McMillan not only for his activism but also for his compassion and humility. He had a unique ability to connect with people from all walks of life, offering guidance and encouragement to those seeking to make a difference. Many credit him with inspiring their own journeys into advocacy and public service.

As news of his passing spreads, tributes continue to pour in, highlighting the profound influence he had on the city of Dallas. While his presence will be deeply missed, his legacy of courage, service, and dedication to human rights will continue to inspire future generations to carry forward the work he so passionately championed.