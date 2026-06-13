DEACON DERRICK DWAINE PEAVY, SR. 1970 – 2026

As he matured into adulthood, Derrick became a hardworking and responsible man. He was employed by Madden Bolt for more than 20 years, where he served as a supervisor and earned the respect of his colleagues through his dedication, leadership, and strong work ethic. Beyond his career, Derrick had an entrepreneurial spirit. Together, he and his

devoted fiancée, Jessica Ganious, founded and co-owned Peavy Stud Muffins & Cupcakes. Through their business, they shared not only delicious treats but also their