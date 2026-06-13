DEACON DERRICK DWAINE PEAVY, SR. 1970 – 2026

By: Family
Deacon Derrick Dwaine Peavy, Sr. was born on Wednesday, December 30, 1970, in Houston, Texas, to the proud and loving parents, Gerald and Josey Peavy. He attended schools in the Houston Independent School District and completed his education at Booker T. Washington Senior High School. Following graduation, he continued his studies at Trinity Valley College in Athens, Texas, where he attended for one year.
At a young age, Derrick gave his life to Christ and became a devoted member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, where he was baptized by his grandfather, Pastor Floyd Henderson. He remained active in the youth ministry until his father became pastor of First Baptist Church. There, Derrick faithfully served as an ordained deacon and dedicated servant of the Lord. His faith remained steadfast throughout his life, and he trusted God in all things.
Derrick was a rambunctious and loving big brother who was raised in a happy and adventurous house- hold alongside his older sister, Shondra, and his two younger brothers, Gerald Peavy II and Floyd Peavy. He treasured his family relationships and carried that love for family throughout his life.
As he matured into adulthood, Derrick became a hardworking and responsible man. He was employed by Madden Bolt for more than 20 years, where he served as a supervisor and earned the respect of his colleagues through his dedication, leadership, and strong work ethic. Beyond his career, Derrick had an entrepreneurial spirit. Together, he and his
devoted fiancée, Jessica Ganious, founded and co-owned Peavy Stud Muffins & Cupcakes. Through their business, they shared not only delicious treats but also their