Your Vote Matters Harris County! Early Voting Begins October 20

(HOUSTON, TX) — The Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO) urges voters to take advantage of Early Voting, which starts Monday, October 20, and ends Friday, October 31.

Ballot Items Include

17 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution

to the Texas Constitution 18 th Congressional District

Houston City Council At-Large Position 4

Other local elections (Cities, school districts, utility districts, and college trustees)

“This election provides Harris County voters an opportunity to shape the future of their communities and impact leadership at both the local and state levels,” said Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth.

Where and When to Vote

Early Voting : 70 vote centers open, October 20-31 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily

(Except Sunday, Oct. 26 : Noon – 7 p.m. )

: 70 vote centers open, from daily (Except : ) Election Day: Nearly 600 vote centers open, November 4 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Find your nearest vote center and sample ballot at: HarrisVotes.com.

Bring One of these Required Photo IDs

TX Driver’s License

TX Personal ID

TX Handgun License

TX Election ID Certificate

U.S. Military ID (with photo)

U.S. Citizenship Certificate (with photo)

U.S. Passport

Voters who do not have an acceptable photo ID may complete a Reasonable Impediment Declaration (RID) and bring a supporting document (e.g., utility bill, bank statement, or voter registration certificate).

Voting by Mail

Deadline to apply: Friday, October 24

Eligible voters: Age 65+, sick or disabled, out of county during voting period, expect to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day, or in jail, but eligible to vote.

For more information and real-time updates: Follow @HarrisVotes or visit HarrisVotes.com