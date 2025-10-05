YOUNGEST MEMBER OF THE TUSKEGEE AIRMEN DIES AT 100

After World War II, Hardy continued his distinguished military career, serving in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. In Korea, he flew 45 combat missions, and in Vietnam, he flew an additional 70 missions, making him one of the few aviators to serve in three major conflicts. Throughout his service, Hardy not only demonstrated extraordinary bravery and skill but also helped pave the way for the desegregation of the U.S. Armed Forces.

In his later years, Lt. Col. Hardy has dedicated himself to educating younger generations about the history and legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen. Through public speaking and appearances, he shares his personal story of perseverance, patriotism, and resilience in the face of racism. His life serves as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices and contributions of African American service members who fought for a country that did not always fight for them.