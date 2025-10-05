YOUNGEST MEMBER OF THE TUSKEGEE AIRMEN DIES AT 100

By: Fred Smith
Lt. Col. George E. Hardy passed away in late September 2025 at the age of 100. His death was confirmed by Tuskegee Airmen, Inc., which honored him for his “courage, resilience, tremendous skill and dogged perseverance against racism, prejudice and other evils.” Hardy’s remarkable life and career made him a powerful symbol of determination and service in the face of adversity.
His passing marked the end of an era, as he was the last surviving Tuskegee Airman who flew overseas combat missions during World War II. Even in his later years, Hardy remained active in preserving the legacy of the Red Tails and worked tirelessly to educate the public—es- pecially young people— about the contributions and sacrifices of African American servicemen. His firsthand accounts brought history to life for countless students, veterans, and civic groups.
Although the cause of his death was not pub- licly disclosed, Hardy’s legacy was widely honored across the country. Tributes poured in from military organizations, historians, and public figures, all recognizing his role in breaking racial barriers and serving his country with honor. His story continues to inspire new generations to pursue excellence, stand against injustice, and remember those who paved the way for a more inclusive military and nation.
Lt. Col. George Hardy is one of the last surviving members of the Tuskegee Airmen, the legendary group of African American pilots who fought during World War II. Born in 1925, Hardy joined the U.S. Army Air Corps and earned his wings at the Tuskegee Army Air Field in Alabama. He flew 21 combat missions over Germany in a B-25 bomber during the war, defying the odds and breaking racial barriers at a time when the military was still segregated.
After World War II, Hardy continued his distinguished military career, serving in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. In Korea, he flew 45 combat missions, and in Vietnam, he flew an additional 70 missions, making him one of the few aviators to serve in three major conflicts. Throughout his service, Hardy not only demonstrated extraordinary bravery and skill but also helped pave the way for the desegregation of the U.S. Armed Forces.
In his later years, Lt. Col. Hardy has dedicated himself to educating younger generations about the history and legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen. Through public speaking and appearances, he shares his personal story of perseverance, patriotism, and resilience in the face of racism. His life serves as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices and contributions of African American service members who fought for a country that did not always fight for them.