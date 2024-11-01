YOUNG BLACK VOTERS MATTER

By: Chloé Richards
For generations, the right to vote was a distant dream for Black Americans—fought for in court- rooms, on the streets, and at the ballot box. Today, young Black voters carry that legacy with every bal- lot they cast, viewing voting not just as a right but as a tribute to those who battled for this freedom.
The struggle for Black voting rights is more than a chapter in history—it’s a legacy that continues to shape the lives of today’s young Black voters. While the 15th and 19th Amendments marked pivotal victories, the lingering effects of Jim Crow laws and ongoing voter suppression serve as reminders that this hard-won right must be actively protected.
Many young Black voters draw inspiration from the progress made in representation, particularly with the election of Kamala Harris as the first Black female Vice President. “The progress made has been so inspiring to see,” said Mia Hall, 22. “To know and understand that Black having a Black woman running for President is such an amazing sight to see.” For Hall, this representation serves as a powerful motivation, reminding her that she has a voice in the political arena. “No matter the outcome, at least I know I can, and I will make a change that my ancestors had only a dream to do,” she said.
Historically, the 15th Amendment (1870) prohibited the federal and state governments from denying citizens the right to vote based on “race, color, or previous condition of servitude.” However, many Southern states implemented Jim Crow laws that enacted literacy tests, poll taxes, and other discriminatory practices that disenfranchised Black voters.
Similarly, the 19th Amendment (1920) granted women the right to vote but did not fully include Black women, who faced both racial and gender discrimination. Even after these amendments, the struggle for Black voting rights continued, culmilnating in the Civil Rights Movement and the eventual passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Kashia Hastings, 24, reflects on how these historical struggles fuel her determination to vote. “Knowing that our ancestors fought hard for our ability to vote makes me feel honored and motivates me to want to get out and vote, because the thought of not having that right would make me feel silenced,” she said.
The Voting Rights Act of 1965 ini- tially led to significant gains in Black voter registration and participation, but recent changes have weakened its protections, allowing for restrictive voter ID laws in some states. These developments contribute to feelings of marginalization among young Black voters today, who still face chal- lenges at the polls.
For Hall, the act of voting goes be- yond an individual right; it’s a collec- tive responsibility to honor those who paved the way and to continue push- ing forward. Yet, many young Black voters face a struggle between their historical reverence for voting and the reality of today’s systemic barriers. “The biggest challenge today is feeling like our vote doesn’t matter,” she said. “When there’s so much information— and misinformation—it’s hard to know who or what to believe.”
For Demetrius Powell, 24, who re- cently relocated, simply participating in the voting process required extra time, effort, and resources, displaying the uneven access many young voters face. “It’s frustrating to have to jump through hoops just to do something so important. Voting should be more accessible,” he said.
This commitment to uphold the legacy of voting resonates deeply, especially as many young Black voters see themselves as part of an ongoing struggle. Hastings, like many of her peers, is committed to pushing past any barriers she encounters because she understands that voting is more than an individual act—it’s a responsibility passed down through generations. “When I think of everything our people have been through, every- thing they’ve sacrificed, it’s not just a right for me. It’s honoring them,” she said.
This determination is reflected in the growing awareness of the disparities young Black voters still face. From voter ID laws to limited polling locations in predominantly Black neighborhoods, these barriers disproportionately impact Black communities. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, wait times at polling stations are often longer in Black neighbor- hoods than in predominantly white ones, with Black voters in larger cities waiting up to twice as long to cast their ballots. This adds another layer of frustration and discouragement for young Black voters, many of whom are balancing jobs, school, or family responsibilities.
“I see how tough it is for some people to even get to the polls, and it makes me frustrated because it’s like we’re going backward,” Powell said. “It’s as if some people don’t want us to vote.” Yet, this very frustration fuels the determination of voters like Hall, Hastings, and Powell, who view their role in the political process as essential to dismantling the same obstacles their ancestors faced. For Hall, the act of casting her ballot is an active defiance against those who historically tried to silence Black voices. “If I don’t vote, I’m giving up my power, and that’s exactly what those people back then wanted. I can’t let that happen,” she said.
Young Black voters today are not only aware of this complex history—they’re actively finding ways to support each other and educate others on the im- portance of civic engagement. With the rise of social media, information about voting rights and updates on voter suppression issues circulate more widely and rapidly.
This peer-to-peer encouragement is crucial in a time when trust in the political system can be hard to sustain. Powell emphasized how seeing others like himself speaking up about their experiences motivates him to stay engaged. “We’ve all got stories, all these reasons to doubt, but we also have each other.