YOUNG BLACK MALES IN CRISIS

Same-sex-marriage is not in (The Book of Life), because God is not a backdoor God. God has only one door, and it is righteous. Therefore, will someone please tell MAGA- Cult Trump Followers: “set a watch, O Lord, before my mouth; keep the door of my lips. Incline not my heart to any evil thing, to practice wicked works with men that work iniquity, and let me not eat of their dainties.” (Psalm 141: 3-4). The brother of Jesus, James wrote that the tongue is dangerous. King David wisely asked God to help him keep his mouth shut. This is why listening is a Godly quality when individuals know who to listen to. Even Jesus Christ silent before his false accusers.

America, no doubt about it, some- times silence is golden. America’s socio- economic system has created at least three generations of dysfunctional young Black males, which in turn, breeds family disintegration, neighborhood violence, and above all, unwanted individuals residing in unwanted neighborhoods. Undesirable land uses breeds chaos and intraracialized violence. Marginalization, population concentration, ghettoization, and segregation of unwanted land and unwanted people is a monumental disorganization problem in American society. Issues of right and wrong in morally disorganized environments become absolutely confused. As a result, an excessive number of individuals may attempt to justify improper actions as acceptable, which can lead to confusion. Right is right. Wrong is wrong. What is considered incorrect remains so, without ambiguity or moral exception. Issues of right and wrong are defined by God. The news can only inform; but God can transform, because “The earth is the Lord’s, and the fullness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein.” (Psalm 24: 1).