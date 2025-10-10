YOUNG BLACK MALES IN CRISIS

The family unit is the foundation of every society. Home- ownership is the foundation of the American Dream. By and large, the Black community is failing young Black males, because of the break- down of family units and vanity-oriented lifestyles. Life is about self-discipline and self-sacrifices. Hence, too many young Black males are growing-up undisciplined. More importantly, fewer young Black men are dating and marrying; even though similar circumstances exist in the White community, but the socio-economic impacts are vastly different.
Sadly, too many young Black males are turning inward and becoming “lovers of themselves” based upon maximizing the pleasure principle. Self-discipline is the key to a productive life. On the other hand, too many young Black women are turn- ing to eating as a source of pleasure. Choosing taste over nutrition, especially with fast food and overeating habits, which can lead to health is- sues like obesity. Therefore, men relating to themselves on an intra basis rather than to women, and women relating to food has become a disastrous relationship problem in the Black community Hence, ungodly disrupted lifestyles in the Black community have become too prevalent, diminishing quality of family life and future socio-economic opportunities.
What an ungodly disgraceful shame! Additionally, education and technical skill training are the keys to occupational success. For example, there is a stark difference between educational degrees earned by Black women and educational degrees earned by Black men: associate degrees Black women (68%) and Black men (32%). Bachelor’s degrees Black women (66%) and Black men (34%). Master’s degrees Black women (71%) and Black men (29%). Doctorate (PhD) degrees Black women (65%) and Black men (35%). On the one hand, modern America defines marriage as a socio-economic equal status union. While, on the other hand, God has eternally defined marriage as a spiritual union between a man and a woman (Genesis 2: 1-25).
Same-sex-marriage is not in (The Book of Life), because God is not a backdoor God. God has only one door, and it is righteous. Therefore, will someone please tell MAGA- Cult Trump Followers: “set a watch, O Lord, before my mouth; keep the door of my lips. Incline not my heart to any evil thing, to practice wicked works with men that work iniquity, and let me not eat of their dainties.” (Psalm 141: 3-4). The brother of Jesus, James wrote that the tongue is dangerous. King David wisely asked God to help him keep his mouth shut. This is why listening is a Godly quality when individuals know who to listen to. Even Jesus Christ silent before his false accusers.
America, no doubt about it, some- times silence is golden. America’s socio- economic system has created at least three generations of dysfunctional young Black males, which in turn, breeds family disintegration, neighborhood violence, and above all, unwanted individuals residing in unwanted neighborhoods. Undesirable land uses breeds chaos and intraracialized violence. Marginalization, population concentration, ghettoization, and segregation of unwanted land and unwanted people is a monumental disorganization problem in American society.
Issues of right and wrong in morally disorganized environments become absolutely confused. As a result, an excessive number of individuals may attempt to justify improper actions as acceptable, which can lead to confusion. Right is right. Wrong is wrong. What is considered incorrect remains so, without ambiguity or moral exception. Issues of right and wrong are defined by God. The news can only inform; but God can transform, because “The earth is the Lord’s, and the fullness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein.” (Psalm 24: 1).