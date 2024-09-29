September 30th, 2024

WORD OF THE DAY: CO-LOCATION

Bomb threats; guns and knives on campuses; persistent bus problems; sweltering classrooms; teachers begging publicly on social media for necessary supplies; students denied permission to accept invitation to perform in Sugar Bowl parade. (The mayor stepped in to solve this. Mike Miles was entirely unaware, he said). HISD has a lot to overcome in coaxing voters to approve Mile’s historic bond proposal. He wants $4.4 billion to enhance schools and increase student enrollment as the state seeks to entice students away by offering stipends to use at parochial schools. Now Miles wants to “co-locate” eight mostly minority schools with seven other campuses. He claims that each school would be independent entities as they share cafeterias and gymnasiums. He has not explained how this will affect sports or special activities, nor has he converted many parents.

On September 18th Dr. Daniel Solis made a 30-minute presentation at the first public information meeting. In it Najah Callander, HISD’s senior executive director for external engagement, said the co-location of Franklin and Edison schools would probably not even be ready before August 2028. Per Doctor Solis, “We want to do everything we can to ensure that our families and our students are receiving the best education possible, and … keep our students within HISD.” Still, parents were startled and anxious. Mr. Callander said the district is holding more meetings to inform the community and communicate with parents about the plan, extending more occasions for the disict to engage and encourage involvement from the families who would be affected by the measure before the vote.

Christina Quintero is the mother of two Port Houston Elementary students. Their campus will merge with Pleasantville Elementary and Holland Middle School at a new site, “The Furr Campus.” She opposes the plan saying. “Th is should not be an option; “Each community deserves its own space, deserves its own school and deserves a quality education.” Kelley Ramirez and Elizabeth Coli both have two children each at Edi-son Middle School. Ms. Ramirez is concerned about the big kids bullying the younger ones and the site’s ability to accommodate the influx. Ms. Coli is also uneasy. “I feel like they wouldn’t get the experience they’re supposed to experience in middle school, but at the same time, I know the community needs to improve schools.”

Other parents and community members complained that co-locating will crush their school’s special identities and dilute their community presence. Cognizant of the organized “No trust, no bond” effort among voters, Mr. Callander tried to appease the skeptical. “We are trying really hard to engage with these communities multiple times so that we can make sure that people are hearing about the bond and getting opportunities to give their input and provide feedback,” he said “We know the questions and the concerns may be different, so we’re planning to spend the next several weeks talking to families.” But then HISD refused to re-veal the location or time of the future community meetings.

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.

