WOMEN’S SOCCER: Huston-Tillotson wins first two HBCU Athletic Conference matches

AUSTIN – Huston-Tillotson University’s women’s soccer team won its first two league games as members of the HBCU Athletic Conference this past week, winning at Paul Quinn and Wiley.

The wins improved the Rams’ overall record to 5-5-1 and put the team atop of the HBCUAC’s West Division standings with a 2-0 league record.

The Rams opened conference play in Dallas on Thursday, Oct. 9, at Paul Quinn College. Krystal Trejo’s goal barely 10 minutes after the opening whistle was all the Rams needed to claim a 1-0 victory.

Sara de Jesus Lira provided the assist on Trejo’s match-winning strike. Sophomore goalkeeper Juliet Morales-Martinez made two saves and claimed her first shutout of the season.

On Monday, Oct. 13, the Rams travelled to northeast Texas to visit Wiley University. Jerusalem Rodríguez-Gamez netted two goals, while Imeri Hernandez’ first collegiate goal in the 53rd minute proved to be the match-winner in a 4-1 HT triumph.

The Rams ceded the match’s first goal to Wiley less than seven minutes after the start but tied the match at the half-hour thanks to Rodríguez-Gamez’ first goal off an assist from Lincy Villatoro.

Villatoro also assisted on Hernandez’ match-winning goal, the first of three HT goals in the second half. Rodríguez-Gamez netted her second goal in the 65th minute, and Kayla Evans added an insurance goal in the 81st minute. Evans and Rodríguez-Gamez have scored five goals apiece this season.

Citlaly Vences made seven saves against Wiley to earn the victory.

The Rams will celebrate Senior Day on Saturday, Oct. 18, when they host Paul Quinn College at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex. The pregame festivities will start shortly after noon, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.