Witnessing The Destruction Of America: It’s Not Too Late

By: Dr. John E. Warren, Publisher

San Diego Voice & Viewpoint Newspaper

Chairman of the Board of Directors, NNPA

What happened to Rome and its destruction from within is now being experienced by Americans in Real Time. The meeting that the Secretary of Defense held with all the senior military leaders is a prime example of the effort to not only force all senior military leaders to resign or quit out of protest and frustration, but to also undermine the position of women in the military, many of whom have earned their way to some of the highest ranks in our armed forces. President Trump’s added comments on deploying active duty military to the streets of our nation’s cities is another step in the direction of using the military to intimidate citizens at every level of our democracy.

The shutdown of the Federal government by the Republicans refusing to even consider or debate the Continuing Resolution provisions that the Democrats want in order to save crucial social service programs, is also a part of the plan to destroy America from within, from the firing of key personnel, destruction of the CDC and the Department of Health and Human Services from within, with the insane actions of RFK, Jr. all represent a part of a plan which former Vice President Harris said in her new book “was decades in the making.”

“We must not go quietly in the night”. It’s not enough to just march and protest; We have already stated before and will continue to do so, we must pray and we must register people to vote at every protest site and now we must get out and support those Redistricting Proposals like Proposition 50 here in California and any similar measures in other states that will redraw electoral boundaries so as to deny Republicans from adding more seats in their effort to retain control of the House of Representatives in the 2026 Mid Term elections. Our prayers must be for the House of Representatives and the Democratically elected new members of Congress needed to take back control of the House of Representatives. That’s why in California and every state that’s redrawing its boundaries to add democratic members, we the people must register and vote. We outnumbered Trump and his MAGA supporters, but they were smart enough to rig state elections by drawing boundaries that put them in power. One only needs to look at what was just done in Texas, where the newly redrawn congressional districts eliminated two Black members of Congress. The difference is the MAGA people have stayed the course with their agenda. We have the numbers but lack the willingness to vote.

Again, I remind you, the reader, of Dr. King’s May 17, 1957 speech in which he said, “Give us the vote and we will elect the right people to our legislative halls.” Let’s move from talk and fear to action. We can change history by blocking the Destruction of America from within. Let’s hold on to every position any of us have and fight to keep those positions until we can retake our government. We can win if we pray and fight while protesting.