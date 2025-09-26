WHY BLACK SONS ARE JUDGED HARDER THAN WHITE ONES

By: Roy Douglas Malonson
The conversation around football’s next generation is heating up, but what stands out is not just who is on the field—it’s how they’re treated once they get there. When the media speaks about Peyton Manning’s sons, the tone is one of destiny fulfilled. Before they’ve thrown a single pass in college, they are already framed as “future stars,” “leaders in the making,” and heirs to the golden legacy of football royalty. Yet when the sons of Deion Sanders, Shedeur and Shilo, make headlines, the narrative quickly shifts. Instead of destiny, it’s doubt. Instead of leader- ship, it’s arrogance. Instead of respect, it’s constant questioning.
This is not simply a difference in sports coverage— it is a difference in how America views Black excellence compared to white tradition. The treatment of the Manning family versus the Sanders family has be- come a mirror reflecting our racial double stan- dards. Deion Sanders’ sons are asked to prove themselves at every turn, while Peyton Manning’s sons are given praise simply for carrying a name. It is legacy versus legitimacy, and the rules are not the same.
The data backs this up. A 2022 Pew Research Center survey revealed that nearly 60 percent of Black athletes believe the media holds them to a harsher standard than their white peers, while fewer than a quarter of white athletes felt the same way. And a University of Missouri study analyzing more than 4,000 sports articles found that Black athletes were twice as likely to be described with words like “arrogant” or “flashy,” while white athletes were more often praised as “intelligent,” “hardworking,” or “leaders.” These patterns play out every Saturday on national television, and nowhere is it more obvious than in the comparisons between these two famous families.
Consider Shedeur Sanders’ performance. Last season, he threw for more than 3,200 yards and 27 touchdowns at Colorado. He played through injuries, led comeback drives, and produced highlight reels that cemented him as one of the most talented quarterbacks in the nation. And yet, the coverage was filled with doubt—was he too Hollywood? Too focused on himself? Meanwhile, Peyton Manning’s sons—who have yet to play a meaningful college down—are being packaged by the media as the continuation of a dynasty, praised not for stats but for bloodline. This is the same scrutiny Deion Sanders himself endured.
As “Prime Time,” he was one of the most dominant athletes of his era, but his flash and style were constantly criticized. His children are carrying that same burden, with the added weight of today’s social media spotlight.
The double standard extends off the field as well. With the rise of NIL deals, money and image are now front and center. When Shedeur Sanders signed major endorsement deals, critics warned that he was “too distracted by fame.”
Yet Arch Manning, Peyton’s nephew, was valued at $3.2 million in NIL money before he even played a full college season, and the response was celebration, not skepticism. Corporate America trusts the Manning brand without hesitation, while questioning whether the Sanders brand is “too much.”
The same dollar amount becomes privilege when white and a problem when Black. Even something as small as fashion be- comes a flashpoint. Shedeur Sanders wearing designer clothes to a press conference is ridiculed online as arrogance, but if Peyton’s sons appear in tailored suits, it will be praised as professionalism. These narratives are not about clothes, watches, or deals—they are about who America believes deserves to shine.
The truth is this story goes far beyond sports. It speaks to how Black families, even at the top of their game, must fight for legitimacy in ways their white counterparts never have to. The Manning sons are celebrated for potential. The Sand- ers sons are judged de- spite performance. The Mannings are the picture of tradition. The Sanders are asked to prove if they belong. It is a tale of two Americas, written on the gridiron but rooted in history.
Sports are supposed to be the great equalizer. Yet the coverage of these two families shows that equality is still a myth. The message this sends to young Black athletes is dangerous: no matter how much you achieve, society may still find a way to question your worth. Excellence alone is not enough.
The question for us as a community is whether we will accept this narrative or challenge it. Because until Black excellence is allowed to be celebrated without asterisk or suspicion, the game will remain tilted. Shedeur Sanders has al- ready proven he belongs. Shilo has already shown he can compete. But the larger battle is not theirs alone—it belongs to all of us watching, reading, and deciding whose story we choose to believe.