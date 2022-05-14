By: Omowale Luthuli-Allen

Someone just received a gift, and someone received a curse. A draft ruling of the Supreme Court leaked into the public and has stirred anxiety driven pandemonium. Both sides of the political spectrum are hesitant about looking a gift horse in the mouth. The implications of this decision casts ominous clouds over the 2022 midterms and the Presidential election of 2024.

We will consult on the midterms and national election in a later serious polemic, but today I ask the question, who speaks for me. Who speaks for a brother that firmly believes that women and men-both get pregnant? Who speaks for the brother who believes that there is a shared responsibility for the well-being of a child? Who speaks for the responsible brother who would like to know that his genetic material is going to be destroyed? Do men deserve a voice in the decision to keep or terminate a pregnancy?

The Honorable POTUS Biden did not write the draft opinion and must contend with the Democratic Executive Committee. He also must contend with Jill Biden. Both are devout Catholics. Making the DNC unhappy is one thing but making Jill Biden happy is another thing. Consider Mama in your decision. If you go too far out on the limb, expect a revolt. The saying, Happy wife happy life is true. I guarantee you that POTUS Biden has had a family discussion.

I plead that we have a family discussion about the sanctity of genetic material. In cases of rape or incest, maybe the woman has veto power, selfishly determining who has the power of reproductive control. After all, many men are merely sperm donors and Peter Pans who don’t want engagements or responsibilities. What about those who kill and eat bullets to protect family and country. When Baytown native blues singer Joe Tex sang about the woes of a foxhole in Vietnam, he was thinking about mama and family.

If we can’t have equality in mutual decision making, perhaps we can be complementary, combining angles to make a triangle. Some of us love the product of our lovemaking.

Is this pending decision as horrible as the Dred Scott decision. Justice Taney’s court ruled that no Black person had any rights that a White man was bound to respect. He reasoned that the United Constitution did not confer rights and privileges to a Black person, whether they were slave or free. Furthermore, the fact that you had been Christianized and were no longer a heathen meant zero.

Overturning Roe vs. Wade, the right to legalized abortion in America for five decades is going to change the political landscape in America.

On behalf of gillions of men, I ask Mama to not destroy my DNA without consulting with me.

On behalf of gillions of men, I ask my brothers to shoulder up to the responsibilities of mating, companionship, love and marriage.

In this land of plenty, let’s put an acceptable morality in command that honors and respects men, women and children.

In this land of plenty, let’s put an acceptable politics in command that makes this a land where no person or group is oppressed.

In your decision, consider daddy.