White Supremacy

What occurred on January 6th in Washington is a clear indicator that the almost perfect democratic system Whites designed failed them, because too many Whites cannot live by the Godly-tenets or the words that come from their own mouths. This is why Native American Indians boldly declared: “White Man speaks with forked-tongue.” Social democracy is about the competition of ideas, free/fair elections, and the peaceful transition of power, not Civil War. On Jan. 6, the peaceful transition of Presidential leadership power came under vicious attack, because the demon of White Privilege reared its ugly head; exposing The Big White Lie of White Superiority. Trump has not gone to jail yet, but he has taken America to hell. Now, the GOP is calling for healing, and at the same time, perpetuating the Big White Lie that the election was stolen. No shame in their hypocritical game!

On January 6, the world witnessed the insane evilness of far too many Whites who stormed the cradle of democratic governance wreaking havoc/mayhem and death seeking to overthrow a constitutionally democratic election, and install a White Supremacist Dictator. Question: if you are superior show some mental/intellectual signs? Blacks and other minorities help to build the greatest of America. In fact, the streets that the insurrectionists marched down were engineered by a Black man: Benjamin Banneker, and the mess created by the insurrectionists was cleaned-up by the primarily Black janitorial staff: shameful. Drunk on physical power (guns) is not superiority, because if you live by the sword, you die by the sword. Democracy is about a higher-spiritual-calling, because democracy is based upon the competition of ideas; not physical militaristic might/combat, because the peaceful transition of leadership power is the cornerstone principle of democracy. Seeking to overthrow a fair and free election is insanity to the nth degree. Moreover, seeking to hang the Vice President that you voted for, because he is not quite as insane as you are is demonic. Becoming drunk on whiteness (skin-color) is ungodly, because God hates racism. Therefore, Christian Right Evangelicals get drunk on godliness/righteousness, because power always reveals who you are (being-ontology), not just corruption.

Thus, Trump hasn’t been impeached or gone to jail yet; but he is in a living hell of his own making, and he has a lot of company. Now, the GOP is calling for nation-state healing and peace in America after giving Trump a consent license to overthrow a fair and free election, and losing control over the Senate: hypocrites. The GOP desires peace where there is no moral order. Individuals cannot have peace without godliness, because only God can give a peace that surpasses all human understanding. The notion of White Supremacy is a clear and present danger to a healthy democratic nation-state, because all flesh is corrupt: “Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools, and changed the glory of God into an image made like to corruptible man.”